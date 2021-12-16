0
Stock video
Watercolor houses and trees on the earth
K
By Kbiscuit
- Stock footage ID: 1083982087
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|3.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.2 MB
