0
Stock video
Legs Of Asian Man Training On Walking Treadmill At Home
y
By yoydesign
- Stock footage ID: 1083981895
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|378.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|25.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:06Close up shot of hurry Asian young businessman running up on stair going to work in office. The working man holding business handbag with office formal suit walking outdoor in urban city.
4k00:20Senior Caucasian male patient learning to use walker with the assistance of Asian female physical therapist or nurse. Doctor helping older man walk again in recovery. Slow motion 4k
4k00:17young Asian family with a year-old baby in a Park during a picnic, have fun, slow motion, close up
4k00:15sport, fitness and healthy lifestyle concept - indian man doing jumping jack exercise at home
4k00:20Close up attractive young asian woman or nurse take care senior old man on cane or walker feeling helpful and empathy at nursing home or hospital hallway. Hip, knee and leg problem in older people.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
4k00:21Asian Man Trader Investor Sitting In A Wheelchair And Thinking About Something Then Raising Her Index Finger, Trading Data Index Chart Graph On Laptop Screen. Back View
4k00:17Young Asian Team Wearing Face Mask Have Meeting In A Conference Room. They Share Opinions, Statistics Show On Laptop Computer And Tv
4k00:23Asian Executive Explains Company's Vision And Potential To His Employees. They Are Wearing Face Mask And Sitting At The Big Table In The Conference Room, Statistics Show On Laptop Computer