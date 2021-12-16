 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Closeup wide angle view of smiling female architect, engineer, project manager on a construction site using smartphone, tablet computer and clipboard.

C

By Chiarascura

  • Stock footage ID: 1083981616
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV233.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV57.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV11.3 MB

Related stock videos

model buildings
hd00:10model buildings
Asian construction engineer point hand showing and talking of new project to engineer and construction foreman at container warehouse. In logistic freight cargo shipping business must corporate teamwork
4k00:10Asian construction engineer point hand showing and talking of new project to engineer and construction foreman at container warehouse. In logistic freight cargo shipping business must corporate teamwork
Architect and engineer discuss the project
hd00:24Architect and engineer discuss the project
model buildings
hd00:10model buildings
Portrait of engineers standing outside near solar panels. Three workers: one woman and two men in special uniform look at camera and smiling.
4k00:16Portrait of engineers standing outside near solar panels. Three workers: one woman and two men in special uniform look at camera and smiling.
Smiling male construction engineer discussion with architect at construction site or building site of highrise building, holding construction drawings in their hands.
hd00:11Smiling male construction engineer discussion with architect at construction site or building site of highrise building, holding construction drawings in their hands.
Architect, manager, director enterprise white helmet shows thumbs up, smiles, good mood. Completed project plan, successful business leader, excellent working conditions, recruitment, employment team
4k00:05Architect, manager, director enterprise white helmet shows thumbs up, smiles, good mood. Completed project plan, successful business leader, excellent working conditions, recruitment, employment team
Architect, manager, director enterprise white helmet shows thumbs up, smiles, good mood. Completed project plan, successful business leader, excellent working conditions, recruitment, employment team
4k00:05Architect, manager, director enterprise white helmet shows thumbs up, smiles, good mood. Completed project plan, successful business leader, excellent working conditions, recruitment, employment team
Same model in other videos
Portrait of smiling mature woman math teacher wearing medical face mask set against a white board with algebra equations in a school classroom.
4k00:11Portrait of smiling mature woman math teacher wearing medical face mask set against a white board with algebra equations in a school classroom.
Female english grammar teacher writing on whiteboard in a school classroom wearing a medical face mask for remote hybrid learning with American flag.
4k00:18Female english grammar teacher writing on whiteboard in a school classroom wearing a medical face mask for remote hybrid learning with American flag.
Extreme closeup of teacher in school working at desk wearing medical face mask with sanitizer on desk with PPE and US flag behind.
4k00:16Extreme closeup of teacher in school working at desk wearing medical face mask with sanitizer on desk with PPE and US flag behind.
Closeup of an elderly woman and nurse, with medical face masks on, look at at a computer screen in a bright home living room.
4k00:18Closeup of an elderly woman and nurse, with medical face masks on, look at at a computer screen in a bright home living room.
Over shoulder closeup view of woman daughter wfh work from home video calling with green screen and talking someone on the laptop screen. Family video call concept.
4k00:06Over shoulder closeup view of woman daughter wfh work from home video calling with green screen and talking someone on the laptop screen. Family video call concept.
Closeup portrait of smiling mature woman teacher giving thumbs up, set against a white board with virtual learning on it in a school classroom.
4k00:07Closeup portrait of smiling mature woman teacher giving thumbs up, set against a white board with virtual learning on it in a school classroom.
Side view of teacher walking down a hallway in an empty school wearing a medical face mask and holding books showing emptiness.
4k00:22Side view of teacher walking down a hallway in an empty school wearing a medical face mask and holding books showing emptiness.
Home healthcare nurse holds digital thermometer at elderly woman’s forehead and shows her the reading. Both wearing medical face masks.
4k00:08Home healthcare nurse holds digital thermometer at elderly woman’s forehead and shows her the reading. Both wearing medical face masks.

Related video keywords