0
Stock video
Wide Drone Flight Over Lush, Green Landscape With Hills And Mountains And Along Dirt Track, Corfu, Greece
k
By kettner
- Stock footage ID: 1083981553
Video clip length: 00:26FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.4 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|79.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|15.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:18Slow motion. Plastic pollution of the ocean bottom, Tropical fishes swims over the bottom covered with a lot of plastic garbage. Bottles, bags and other plastic debris on seabed in Mediterranean Sea
hd00:21Refugees swim up to the coast by the boat. Lesbos, Greece. October 14, 2015. A dangerous and illegal way through the sea from Turkey to the Europe. People help them to get out of the boat ashore.
hd00:28Seagulls flying against the blue sky. Flock of birds floating on air currents of wind. Big seagull soaring over the Mediterranean sea. Greece. Slow motion. HD
4k00:10Plastic pollution, plastic bottle in blue water. Discarded plastic bottle slowly drifting under surface of blue water in sunlight. Plastic garbage environmental pollution problem in Mediterranean Sea.
4k00:22Aerial drone video of iconic little Venice and church of Paraportiani in hora of Mykonos island, Cyclades, Greece
hd00:17Destroyed rafts and abandoned life jackets line the beaches of Lesbos, Greece as thousands of refugees pour into Europe.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Aerial Shot Of Whitewashed City On Mountain By Sea Against Sky, Drone Flying Forward Towards White Residential Structures On Sunny Day - Santorini, Greece
4k00:07Aerial Tilt Down Shot Of Famous Anastasi Orthodox Church In City, Drone Ascending Over Whitewashed Structures On Sunny Day - Santorini, Greece