0
Stock video
Smart Assistant with yellow LED light showing a package was delivered during holiday season.
D
- Stock footage ID: 1083981295
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|533.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|12.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.5 MB
Related video keywords
arriveaskassistantchristmascloudcommandconnectcontrolconversationdatadelivereddeliverydevicedigitaleasyfestivegadgetgarlandgenericgifthardwarehigh techholidayhomeinformationinternetinternet of thingsknockofflightslistenliving roommodernnetworknotificationpackageproductsecuresecurityshipmentsmartsmart homespeakertechtechnologytreevirtualvoicevoice control