0
Stock video
Glamorous girl applies red lipstick on her lips, then draws heart on glass.
R
By RomarioIen
- Stock footage ID: 1083981262
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.3 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|12.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Makeup artist and hairdresser are preparing bride before wedding. Hairdresser-stylist with short stylish hairstyle applies makeup, makes false eyelashes, paints lips, curls girl, spectacular lighting
4k00:12Makeup artist and hairdresser are preparing bride before wedding. Hairdresser-stylist with short stylish hairstyle applies makeup, makes false eyelashes, paints lips, curls girl, spectacular lighting
4k00:11Makeup artist and hairdresser are preparing bride before wedding. Hairdresser-stylist with short stylish hairstyle applies makeup, makes false eyelashes, paints lips, curls girl, spectacular lighting
hd00:14Video footage girl in pink shirt in studio on light background.Girl holds lot of hearts in her hands, looks at the hearts,plays with them.Sends air kisses.Valentine's Day,congratulations,bright makeup
4k00:22Romantic woman drawing heart on glass partition by red lipstick in living room. Valentines Day concept
Same model in other videos
4k00:25OMG! Girl in shock. Upset girl examines her face in the mirror, checks the appearance of wrinkles. Beauty and Skin care concept. Close up
Related video keywords
applybeautifulbeauty facebrunettecharmingcleanclose upcosmeticcosmetologydatedermatologydrawingfacial expressionsfashion modelfashionablefemale smileflawlessflirtglamourglowinggorgeoushandshealth carehealthy lifestylehearthigh resolutionlipstickmakeupmoisturizingmoodnaturalpassionperfectperfectionprettyreceivesred lipsskin treatmentsmilingtouchingusingvalentines daywell beingwellness spawomen portraitwrinklesyoung girl