0
Stock video
Christmas Colorful Glitter Particles 4K Background, Xmas Lights Animation Abstract Motion Background Overlay
H
By HK_graphic
- Stock footage ID: 1083980863
Video clip length: 00:50FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|1.1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|92.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|18.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Great Stylish Bright Explosion Glitter with Flickering. Colourful Elegant Confetti Burst on Black Background. Slow Motion Animation Golden Explode Sparkle Particles. Beautiful Cg Explosion Close up 4k
4k00:07Colorful 3D animation of confetti falling on green screen so you can easily put it into your scene or video. Celebrate the holidays with it.
4k00:30Christmas background. The new year 2021, 2022. Festive background. Gold Christmas balls, gifts and Golden stars moving in space. Looped 4K 3D animation.
4k00:134K Video. Trendy Christmas pattern made with various winter and New Year objects on bright light blue background. Minimal Christmas concept.
4k00:204k animation of dynamic flash light leaks turning optical lens flares transition shiny animation. symmetrical explosion flash lights. natural lighting lamp rays effect dynamic colorful bright
4k00:10Abstract background with shining bokeh sparkles. Smooth animation looped. With a central place for your logo\text. Abstract golden bokeh particles seamless loop
Related video keywords
abstractanimationbackdropbackgroundblinkbokehcartooncelebrationchildchristmascolorcolorfulconfettidarkdotsdustflashinggalaxyglamourgleamglintglitterglitteringglossglowgraphicgreetingholidaylightloopluxurymagicmotionmulticolornew yearornamentoverlayparticlespresentationshimmershinyspacesparklestarstarrystarsuniversexmas