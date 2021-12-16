 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Flying above the clouds, stunning aerial view of a mountain range in the distance surrounded by clouds during a winter day in Italy.

t

By travelwild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083980809
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV757.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV10.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.1 MB

Related stock videos

Flying through heavenly beautiful sunny cloudscape. Amazing timelapse of golden fluffy clouds moving softly on the sky and the sun shining through the clouds with beautiful rays and lens flare.
4k00:14Flying through heavenly beautiful sunny cloudscape. Amazing timelapse of golden fluffy clouds moving softly on the sky and the sun shining through the clouds with beautiful rays and lens flare.
Early autumn in forest aerial top view. Mixed forest, green conifers, deciduous trees with yellow leaves. Fall colors countryside woodland. Drone zoom out spins above colorful texture in nature
hd00:20Early autumn in forest aerial top view. Mixed forest, green conifers, deciduous trees with yellow leaves. Fall colors countryside woodland. Drone zoom out spins above colorful texture in nature
Flying through amazingly beautiful cloudscape. Picturesque timelapse of white fluffy clouds moving softly on the clear blue sky. Direct view from the cockpit.
4k00:14Flying through amazingly beautiful cloudscape. Picturesque timelapse of white fluffy clouds moving softly on the clear blue sky. Direct view from the cockpit.
Aerial view of forest in Sweden at sunrise. Drone shot flying over spruce conifer treetops, nature background footage in 4K resolution
4k00:31Aerial view of forest in Sweden at sunrise. Drone shot flying over spruce conifer treetops, nature background footage in 4K resolution
Flying through the clouds above mountain tops. High peaks wonderful morning sunrise natural Landscape
4k00:25Flying through the clouds above mountain tops. High peaks wonderful morning sunrise natural Landscape
Camera is raising above from the thick fog above the beautiful ocean of clouds at sunrise. Sun is rising above the endless sea of clouds until the horizon. Amazing nature landscape, 4K drone in sky
4k00:17Camera is raising above from the thick fog above the beautiful ocean of clouds at sunrise. Sun is rising above the endless sea of clouds until the horizon. Amazing nature landscape, 4K drone in sky
4K aerial of flying over a beautiful green forest in a rural landscape, Vermont, USA
4k00:324K aerial of flying over a beautiful green forest in a rural landscape, Vermont, USA
Aerial view waves break on white sand beach. Sea waves on the beautiful beach aerial view drone 4k shot.
4k00:22Aerial view waves break on white sand beach. Sea waves on the beautiful beach aerial view drone 4k shot.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial Top Down Flyover Shot of Winter Spruce and Pine Forest. Trees Covered with Snow, Rising / Setting Sun Touches Tree Tops on a Beautiful Sunny Day. Shot on 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:11Aerial Top Down Flyover Shot of Winter Spruce and Pine Forest. Trees Covered with Snow, Rising / Setting Sun Touches Tree Tops on a Beautiful Sunny Day. Shot on 4K UHD Camera.
Moving Aerial Shot of the Harvested Fields, Trees and Hills. Patches of Sunlight Seen on the Ground Through Clouds. Grand Scale View with Beautiful Colors Lit by Setting Sun. Shot on Phantom 4K UHD
4k00:10Moving Aerial Shot of the Harvested Fields, Trees and Hills. Patches of Sunlight Seen on the Ground Through Clouds. Grand Scale View with Beautiful Colors Lit by Setting Sun. Shot on Phantom 4K UHD
Aerial top view of asphalt road in high mountains. Winter forest with snow, foggy weather
4k00:18Aerial top view of asphalt road in high mountains. Winter forest with snow, foggy weather
Aerial Top Down Flyover Shot of Winter Spruce and Pine Forest. Trees Covered with Snow, Rising / Setting Sun Touches Tree Tops on a Beautiful Sunny Day. Shot on 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:13Aerial Top Down Flyover Shot of Winter Spruce and Pine Forest. Trees Covered with Snow, Rising / Setting Sun Touches Tree Tops on a Beautiful Sunny Day. Shot on 4K UHD Camera.

Related video keywords