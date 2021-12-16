0
Stock video
View from above, aerial view of a beautiful valley with a mountain range in the distance during a cloudy day.
t
By travelwild
- Stock footage ID: 1083980806
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|748.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|23.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.6 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:20Climbers Walking Up Mountain Expedition Aerial Flight Epic Mountain Range Climb To Success Beautiful Peak Winter Vacation Exploration Adventure Hiking Tourism Concept.
4k00:21moving forward to pine woods forest and mountain valley with sun flare in summer day.Europe Italy Alps outdoor green nature scape mountains wild aerial establisher.4k drone flight establishing shot
4k00:16Electric car drive on the wind turbines background. Car drives along a mountain road. Electric car driving along windmills farm. Alternative energy for cars. Car and wind turbines farm. 3d animation
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:30Over Hollywood Hills at Night with view on Downtown Los Angeles Skyline, Aerial Establishing Shot, slow Dolly in forward
4k00:46Aerial: Idyllic green mountains and trees against sky during sunset, scenic view of landscape - Napa Valley, California
4k00:22Aerial: Idyllic green trees on landscape against sky during sunset, scenic view of mountains and trees - Napa Valley, California
Related video keywords
aboveadventureaerialaerial viewaircraft point of viewbeauty in natureblueblue skycityclimateclimate changecloudcloudscloudycolddaydrone point of viewenvironmenteuropeflyinghigh angle viewhigh upitalyjourneylandscapemistmorningmountainmountain rangenatureno peoplenon-urban sceneoutdooroutdoorsprairierelaxationrural scenesceneryscenicskysunrisesunsettranquil scenetranquilitytravelvacationsvalleyvillageweatherwinter