0
Stock video
Happy hispanic girl rejoices new purchases bought on sale with discount in shop young woman smiling walking down street with gift packages confident gait joyful lady whirls merrily enjoying life
M
By MAYA LAB
- Stock footage ID: 1083980677
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|578.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|10.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.2 MB
Same model in other videos
4k00:11Close-up beautiful hispanic young woman stands on street near roadway unemployed girl holding cardboard banner NEED WORK female smiling shyly feeling awkwardness financial problems crisis dismissal
4k00:10Portrait beautiful young hispanic woman in protective medical mask standing outdoors looking at camera serious girl brunette close-up protects health during coronavirus pandemic quarantine covid19
4k00:10Portrait young happy woman standing outdoors in headphones listening favorite music using smartphone carefree hispanic girl smiling dancing to pleasant song melody audio sound female enjoying life
4k00:10Hispanic girl sitting on steps of business center undergoing online interview using laptop presents project young businesswoman conducts videoconference on webcam distance learning via video chat
4k00:08Close-up young hispanic woman standing in autumn park outdoors girl frozen shivering from cold trying to keep warm with arms crossed uncomfortable due to low air temperature female upset by discomfort
4k00:11Young businesswoman excited calls on mobile phone angry that person late for meeting at scheduled time looking at wrist watch with irritation hispanic girl look around stands in park near carriageway
4k00:11Attractive energetic happy young woman actively dancing incendiary moving outdoors in autumn park carefree hispanic girl rejoices life enjoying weekend celebrating freedom having fun good mood
Related video keywords
adult boutiquebags clothingbeautiful prettybeauty happinessbought youngbrunette carefreebuyer buycarrying femininitycheerful stepcity bagclothes peopleconfident emotionconsumer excitementconsumerism windowday attractivedown spendelegant lookenjoyment energeticexcited walkexpressive weekendfashionable dancingfemale fungirl purchasehappy hispanicholiday lifestylehuman lifestyleslady walkinglaughing clientoutdoor oneoutdoors fashionpackages gaitpacket paperperson shopaholicpurchases marketrejoices newretail alonesale discountsatisfied joysell customershop joyfulshopper enjoyingshopping outsidesmile positivestore buyingstreet gifturban townvacation cutewhirl lifewoman smilingyouth package