0
Stock video
Female portrait on gray background in studio young pensive girl woman lady model looking at camera spreads hands to side unknown holding head from problem bad news loss stress losing trouble concept
M
By MAYA LAB
- Stock footage ID: 1083980665
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|556.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|18.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Young woman takes off medical mask. Female breathes deeply and smiling looking at camera. Isolated on white background. Health care and medical concept. Close up portrait . 4k
hd00:09Happy mature middle aged single woman looking at camera posing at home for video portrait, smiling older grey-haired female, healthy cheerful senior retired lady with beautiful face portrait
4k00:11The face and eyes of an old man. Large wrinkles on the face of an old woman. Face close up. A senior citizen looks into the distance.
hd00:06Portrait of a happy grandmother. Happy elderly woman with eyeglasses smiling and looking into a camera. Senior people portrait authentic video. Stay home concept, isolation period for retired people
4k00:17Happy 50s middle aged mature woman touching facial skin looking at camera pampering in mirror. Old healthy dry skin care beauty concept, skincare treatment, cosmetics and anti age plastic surgery.
4k00:11Portrait of happy elderly woman with black round glasses looking at camera and smiling with white teeth.
4k00:22Smiling mature grey-haired business woman laughing in office. Happy confident middle aged lady, attractive senior female professional coach, older executive leader close up face headshot portrait.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:14Close up of Beautiful healthy woman touching smooth skin on face in slow motion for beauty skincare concept on a grey background Shot in 6K on RED EPIC DRAGON
4k00:05Close up of Beautiful healthy woman touching smooth skin on face in slow motion for beauty skincare concept on a grey background Shot in 6K on RED EPIC DRAGON
4k00:13Close up beauty portrait of beautiful woman touching healthy skin and bare shoulders in slow motion skincare concept shot against grey background slow motion Red Epic Dragon
Same model in other videos
4k00:09Business woman caucasian girl lady female looking in mobile phone feels shock upset worries about bad news problems of refusal financial notification mistake holds head with hand from stress in city
4k00:14Portrait of young beautiful girl Caucasian business woman blogger vlogger model stands in city holds phone taking photo on mobile camera shoots video for vlog blog with smartphone online chat call
4k00:12Serious caucasian young elegant business woman using social media application on smartphone texting messages receive news typing with mobile phone outdoors online chatting technology browsing in city
4k00:08Young blonde girl with blond hair in summer clothes looking at camera pointing index finger at viewer. Recruiter, manager, future female colleague chooses you, invites working join new startup team
4k00:18Curious young female funny caucasian lady woman model birthday girl isolated on gray studio background shakes red gift box with surprise listening present inside, congratulations holiday concept
4k00:11Female portrait successful feminist woman millennial girl lady blonde model shows ok sign symbol everything okay well good perfect gesture smiling looking at camera standing on gray studio background
4k00:14Young attractive sexy stylish flirting girl caucasian woman blonde model beautiful female isolated on gray studio background looking at camera curls curl on fingers straightens hair flirting posing
Related video keywords
attractivebackgroundbeautifulbeautycaucasiancharmingdepresseddifficultemotionemotionalexpressionfacefailurefemaleforeheadgirlgorgeousgraygreyheadacheillindoorisolatedladylooklookinglooking at cameraloseloserlosingmodelnegativepainfulpensivepersonportraitposingsadsickstressedstudentstudio shotstylishsuffersyndrometensiontroublewomanworriedyoung