0
Stock video
Young emotional woman girl lady model posing on gray background in studio looking for someone peeping peep out search holding hand over eyes searching spy looking at camera finding smiling rejoices
M
By MAYA LAB
- Stock footage ID: 1083980656
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|39.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.9 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:06Excited happy young parents run push cardboard boxes with little cute children daughters ride inside, family homeowners playing having fun on moving day celebrate mortgage relocation removals concept
4k00:08Close up of Woman’s Face, Girl opening her Beautiful blue azzure Eyes, Attractive Ginger. Natural Beauty with Freckles. Gorgeous woman with long Eyelashes and Attractive Appearance. Slow motion.
4k00:15Talented Innovative Female Artist Draws with Her Hands on the Large Canvas, Using Fingers She Creates Colorful, Emotional, Sensual Oil Painting. Contemporary Painter Creating Abstract Modern Art
hd00:26Active young mom babysiter and cute little kid daughter jumping dancing in modern house living room, happy family mother with child girl having fun enjoy playing funny activity together at home
4k00:12Talented Innovative Female Artist Draws with Her Hands on the Large Canvas, Using Fingers She Creates Colorful, Emotional, Sensual Oil Painting. Contemporary Painter Creating Abstract Art. Zoom in
4k00:19Successful young beautiful asian woman with tablet and coffee cup walking between business buildings and smiling with joy. Attractive business girl. Career people.
4k00:15Portrait of a Gorgeous Dark Haired Hispanic Woman Smiling Charmingly while Standing in the Middle of Modern Urban City Landscape, Wearing Spring Coat. Happy Young Woman Enjoys Life
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:11Portrait of Attractive Smiling Caucasian Ethnicity Young Woman in Urban Environment. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:42Unhappy couple making up and kissing on beach at sunset sad woman being comforted by strong handsome man
Same model in other videos
4k00:09Business woman caucasian girl lady female looking in mobile phone feels shock upset worries about bad news problems of refusal financial notification mistake holds head with hand from stress in city
4k00:14Portrait of young beautiful girl Caucasian business woman blogger vlogger model stands in city holds phone taking photo on mobile camera shoots video for vlog blog with smartphone online chat call
4k00:12Serious caucasian young elegant business woman using social media application on smartphone texting messages receive news typing with mobile phone outdoors online chatting technology browsing in city
4k00:08Young blonde girl with blond hair in summer clothes looking at camera pointing index finger at viewer. Recruiter, manager, future female colleague chooses you, invites working join new startup team
4k00:18Curious young female funny caucasian lady woman model birthday girl isolated on gray studio background shakes red gift box with surprise listening present inside, congratulations holiday concept
4k00:11Female portrait successful feminist woman millennial girl lady blonde model shows ok sign symbol everything okay well good perfect gesture smiling looking at camera standing on gray studio background
4k00:14Young attractive sexy stylish flirting girl caucasian woman blonde model beautiful female isolated on gray studio background looking at camera curls curl on fingers straightens hair flirting posing
Related video keywords
anticipationattractivebackgroundbeautifulbeautycaucasiancharmingdistantemotionemotionalexplorationexpressionfacefemalefunnygirlgorgeousgraygreyhandholdingindoorisolatedladylooklookingmeetmissingmodelpeekpeekingpeeppeepingpersonportraitposingpuzzledsearchsearchingseeksomeonestudentstudio shotstylishvisionwaitwaitingwatchingwomanyoung