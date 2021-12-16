 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Female portrait on gray background in studio room young pensive creative girl woman lady model thinking pondering plan comes up with idea raising index finger up into air looking at camera smiling

M

By MAYA LAB

  • Stock footage ID: 1083980653
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV592.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV21.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.2 MB

Related stock videos

Red dressed excited girl with hat jumping, applauding, having fun, rejoices over confetti rain in pink studio. Concept of happiness, party, winning.
hd00:16Red dressed excited girl with hat jumping, applauding, having fun, rejoices over confetti rain in pink studio. Concept of happiness, party, winning.
Mother and Baby. Happy Family. Mom With her Child smiling and laughing at home.
hd00:21Mother and Baby. Happy Family. Mom With her Child smiling and laughing at home.
woman with red hair very glad, she screaming loud. Woman trying to get attention. Concept of sales, profitable offer. Excited happy lady on pink studio background.
4k00:19woman with red hair very glad, she screaming loud. Woman trying to get attention. Concept of sales, profitable offer. Excited happy lady on pink studio background.
Happy Asian family mom dad and daughter child laying laugh smile on white soft bed in bedroom relax casual leisure weekend activity, top view handheld shot
4k00:22Happy Asian family mom dad and daughter child laying laugh smile on white soft bed in bedroom relax casual leisure weekend activity, top view handheld shot
Portrait of girl with curly hair, she shows wow delight effect gesture. Surprised excited happy woman. Pretty female shocked model on pink background.
4k00:14Portrait of girl with curly hair, she shows wow delight effect gesture. Surprised excited happy woman. Pretty female shocked model on pink background.
Serious young woman shakes finger and says no I dont need drressed in casual clothing poses against pink background doesnt like plan scods for bad choice prohibits action isolated on pink wall
4k00:12Serious young woman shakes finger and says no I dont need drressed in casual clothing poses against pink background doesnt like plan scods for bad choice prohibits action isolated on pink wall
Cute baby with beautiful blue eyes on the white background creeps. Top View action concept
hd00:10Cute baby with beautiful blue eyes on the white background creeps. Top View action concept
An attractive female charity volunteer holds up a "Thank You" sign and smiles at the camera as her fellow volunteers applaud and cheer in the background.
hd00:13An attractive female charity volunteer holds up a "Thank You" sign and smiles at the camera as her fellow volunteers applaud and cheer in the background.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Mysterious hipster teenager listening to music with headphones. Portrait of millennial pretty girl with short hairstyle with neon light. Dyed blue and pink hair.
4k00:23Mysterious hipster teenager listening to music with headphones. Portrait of millennial pretty girl with short hairstyle with neon light. Dyed blue and pink hair.
Same model in other videos
Business woman caucasian girl lady female looking in mobile phone feels shock upset worries about bad news problems of refusal financial notification mistake holds head with hand from stress in city
4k00:09Business woman caucasian girl lady female looking in mobile phone feels shock upset worries about bad news problems of refusal financial notification mistake holds head with hand from stress in city
Portrait of young beautiful girl Caucasian business woman blogger vlogger model stands in city holds phone taking photo on mobile camera shoots video for vlog blog with smartphone online chat call
4k00:14Portrait of young beautiful girl Caucasian business woman blogger vlogger model stands in city holds phone taking photo on mobile camera shoots video for vlog blog with smartphone online chat call
Serious caucasian young elegant business woman using social media application on smartphone texting messages receive news typing with mobile phone outdoors online chatting technology browsing in city
4k00:12Serious caucasian young elegant business woman using social media application on smartphone texting messages receive news typing with mobile phone outdoors online chatting technology browsing in city
Young blonde girl with blond hair in summer clothes looking at camera pointing index finger at viewer. Recruiter, manager, future female colleague chooses you, invites working join new startup team
4k00:08Young blonde girl with blond hair in summer clothes looking at camera pointing index finger at viewer. Recruiter, manager, future female colleague chooses you, invites working join new startup team
Female portrait successful feminist woman millennial girl lady blonde model shows ok sign symbol everything okay well good perfect gesture smiling looking at camera standing on gray studio background
4k00:11Female portrait successful feminist woman millennial girl lady blonde model shows ok sign symbol everything okay well good perfect gesture smiling looking at camera standing on gray studio background
Studio portrait on gray background close up caucasian 20s young girl model female lady woman shock surprise surprising opens mouth from unexpected good news winning delight amazing wonder amazed face
4k00:14Studio portrait on gray background close up caucasian 20s young girl model female lady woman shock surprise surprising opens mouth from unexpected good news winning delight amazing wonder amazed face
Young business woman girl buyer client blonde lady consumer stands in shop near counter with fruits in grocery store supermarket choosing juicy ripe apples for juice diet food buying puts in basket
4k00:12Young business woman girl buyer client blonde lady consumer stands in shop near counter with fruits in grocery store supermarket choosing juicy ripe apples for juice diet food buying puts in basket
Curious young female funny caucasian lady woman model birthday girl isolated on gray studio background shakes red gift box with surprise listening present inside, congratulations holiday concept
4k00:18Curious young female funny caucasian lady woman model birthday girl isolated on gray studio background shakes red gift box with surprise listening present inside, congratulations holiday concept

Related video keywords