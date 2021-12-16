0
Stock video
Side moving of camera. Back view of adult woman watching TV set, video streaming service, changing channels with remote control, sitting on couch indoors. Chroma key green screen. Leisure at home
A
By AlDa.team
- Stock footage ID: 1083979513
Video clip length: 00:27FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|510.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|20.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:2230s young adult Asian man and woman playing a mobile phone together sits on sofa in cozy living room at home. Happy couple internet user in casual clothes on couch. Technology usage in Asia concept
4k00:20smart tv. online video streaming service. with apps and hand. Male hand holding remote the control turn off smart tv . man hand controls holding remote. concept internet online cinema lifestyle
4k00:09Handheld slow motion over the shoulder shot of a curly woman holding a laptop with a green screen chroma key on her knees
4k00:08Man sitting on the couch in the living room and watching TV with green screen. Concept. Side view of young man turning off TV with chroma key and walking away.
4k00:27modern technologies, charming woman is watching work of 3d printer, smiling and looking at camera
4k00:32Albi, France, December 26, 2016: Woman Watching YouTube Video On Smartphone In A Bar - 4K Resolution Ultra HD UHD
Same model in other videos
4k00:17Cheerful adult woman holding video call via webcam, using telecommunication application on laptop, taking cup of coffee or tea, laughing while talking online with friend joyfully at home kitchen
4k00:18Attractive adult woman in casual clothing putting pizza boxes on kitchen counter at domestic room, opening carton, smelling pizza, smiling charmingly in anticipation of eating food at home
4k00:08Close-up focus of female hand holding, showing to camera bunch of keys against background of smiling adult woman indoors. Blurred portrait of charming female tenancy in new home. Real estate concept
4k00:15Unrecognizable woman pouring glass of juice from plastic bottle indoors. Female hands taking off cap, filling transparent drink with fresh juice on background of domestic room. Dieting, healthy food
4k00:19Lovely adult woman taking full glass of water, drinking filter water, enjoying freshness and purity of liquid indoors, putting it on bar counter, smiling, keeping hydrated with mineral water at home
4k00:25Happy adult woman in reusable kitchen dishwasher gloves washing dishes in good spirits, dancing joyfully, spinning around, singing at home. Beautiful housewife busy with household chores indoors
4k00:18Unrecognizable woman pouring glass of milk from plastic bottle indoors. Female hands unscrewing cap, filling transparent drink with fresh milk on background of domestic room. Dairy product concept
Related video keywords
30sadultafricanafrican americanapartmentblackbroadcastcablechanging channelschromakeycomfortcontentcontrolcouchcovid-19entertainmentfemalesgreenhomeindoorsinternetleisurelifestyleliving roommediamovienetworkno faceoneonlinepandemicpastimepleasurerelaxationremotescreenserviceshowshowtimesittingstreamingtechnologytvvideovolumewatchingwirelesswoman