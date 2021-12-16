 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Small copper sleeves are getting packed together by a worker

S

By SVTeam

  • Stock footage ID: 1083978508
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV364.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV11.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.3 MB

Related video keywords