0
Stock video
Plenty of candy bars are moving into the factory machine
S
By SVTeam
- Stock footage ID: 1083978505
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|409.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|25.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:07BELARUS, BORISOV - AUGUST 7, 2019: Automobile plant, modern production of cars, car body welding process, robots at work, build process in automated production line.
4k00:14BELARUS, BORISOV - OCTOBER 19, 2017: Automobile plant, modern production of cars, car body welding process, robots, automated production line.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
alimentaryappetizingautomatedautomationcandiescandy barsconfectionconfectioneryconveyerconveyorconveyor beltdessertedibleequipmentfabricationfactoryfactory conveyorfactory equipmentfoodfood productionindustrialindustryinventorylinemachinemachinerymakingmanufacturingmechanicalmechanismnourishmentnutritionnutritiouspackagingpastryplantproduceproductproductionproduction lineroboticsugarysweetiessweetstechnologytransportationtransportertreats