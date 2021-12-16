 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Cows are eating hay in the cowhouse

S

By SVTeam

  • Stock footage ID: 1083978484
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV611.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV29.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.9 MB

Related stock videos

A lot of cows are eating fodder in the cowhouse
4k00:15A lot of cows are eating fodder in the cowhouse
Nebs of cows in a close up during feeding process
4k00:17Nebs of cows in a close up during feeding process
Cowshed with livestock and a male worker with a laptop walking along it
4k00:10Cowshed with livestock and a male worker with a laptop walking along it
Cows on Farm
hd00:19Cows on Farm
Cowhouse with many cows eating hay
4k00:15Cowhouse with many cows eating hay
Cows are eating hay and a male worker is walking along them
4k00:14Cows are eating hay and a male worker is walking along them
Close up of cow's neb while eating hay
4k00:14Close up of cow's neb while eating hay
Cow's head while eating hay in a close up
4k00:10Cow's head while eating hay in a close up

Related video keywords