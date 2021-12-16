0
Stock video
Waitress in a face mask gets an ordered dish at the counter
S
By SVTeam
- Stock footage ID: 1083978457
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|438.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|14.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:18Waitress collects her order from the chef in a busy hotel or restaurant kitchen. In slow motion.
hd00:13Focused attractive waitress noting order to the notebook from company of hipster friends choosing dishes from the menu in the bar, pub.
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
alimentarybusinesscafecafeeriacafeteriacateringcaucasiancoronaviruscovid-19cuisineculinarycustomer servicediningdishemployeeentertainmentface maskfoodgourmethospitalityindoorsindustryjobkitchenwarelockdownmalemanmealopen kitchenorderpandemicpersonnelprettyprofessionalquarantinerestaurantsafetyserviceservingsmall businessstaffteamteamworkuniformwaiterwaitresswomanworkworker