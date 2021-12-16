0
Stock video
Ground of the burnt-out forest covered with ashes
S
By SVTeam
- Stock footage ID: 1083978451
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|628.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|34.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:06Flying at low altitude over a foggy clearing with stumps and branches of felled trees in overcast autumn weather. Ecological problem of destruction of forests and vegetation
hd00:37Close up view of wildfire, spreading flames of forest fire. Natural disaster, climate change, global worming. Fire, wildfire, burning grass field in the smoke and flames. Earth concept
4k00:26Slash-and-burn agriculture in Guiana. Close drone shot over a smoke plume in amazonian forest.
hd00:22Forest fire destroys the trees of the wild forest. Threat of life and environmental situation. Global fires in the Northern territory during the dry season. The flames of the fire close.
4k00:09Drive through flames and smoke. Dry grass burns on meadow in countryside at sunset. Wild fire burning dry grass in field. Orange flames and billowing smoke. Open fire. Bush fire in wilderness area