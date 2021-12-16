 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Footwear factory employees are manufacturing shoes

S

By SVTeam

  • Stock footage ID: 1083978448
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV635.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV33.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.7 MB

Related stock videos

Footwear production facility. Industrial workers are using factory equipment to make shoes
4k00:10Footwear production facility. Industrial workers are using factory equipment to make shoes
Footwear factory worker making shoes. Lasting machine is being used to shape a new boot
4k00:13Footwear factory worker making shoes. Lasting machine is being used to shape a new boot
7/06/2018 Ukraine/Lviv A seamstress in a factory
hd00:117/06/2018 Ukraine/Lviv A seamstress in a factory
Shoemaker tying the laces on the finished product
4k00:17Shoemaker tying the laces on the finished product
Worker making leather shoes on production line conveyor in production line of shoe footwear factory. Shoe making process in footwear boots handmade factory. Manufacturing Industrial concept, close-up
hd00:08Worker making leather shoes on production line conveyor in production line of shoe footwear factory. Shoe making process in footwear boots handmade factory. Manufacturing Industrial concept, close-up
Worker making leather shoes on production line conveyor in production line of shoe footwear factory. Shoe making process in footwear boots handmade factory. Manufacturing Industrial concept, close-up
hd00:07Worker making leather shoes on production line conveyor in production line of shoe footwear factory. Shoe making process in footwear boots handmade factory. Manufacturing Industrial concept, close-up
Worker making leather shoes on production line conveyor in production line of shoe footwear factory. Shoe making process in footwear boots handmade factory. Manufacturing Industrial concept, close-up
hd00:08Worker making leather shoes on production line conveyor in production line of shoe footwear factory. Shoe making process in footwear boots handmade factory. Manufacturing Industrial concept, close-up
Worker making leather shoes on production line conveyor in production line of shoe footwear factory. Shoe making process in footwear boots handmade factory. Manufacturing Industrial concept, close-up
hd00:09Worker making leather shoes on production line conveyor in production line of shoe footwear factory. Shoe making process in footwear boots handmade factory. Manufacturing Industrial concept, close-up
Same model in other videos
Footwear production facility. Industrial workers are using factory equipment to make shoes
4k00:10Footwear production facility. Industrial workers are using factory equipment to make shoes
Male worker is putting an unfinished boot under a press
4k00:14Male worker is putting an unfinished boot under a press
Shoes production factory. Factory workers are using industrial machine to last boots
4k00:10Shoes production factory. Factory workers are using industrial machine to last boots
A boot is getting put together with its sole by a male worker. Shoes production factory.
4k00:16A boot is getting put together with its sole by a male worker. Shoes production factory.
Leather boot is getting put into its sole by a factory worker. Worker sewing shoes. Footwear factory facility.
4k00:17Leather boot is getting put into its sole by a factory worker. Worker sewing shoes. Footwear factory facility.
Shoemaker marking a shoe sole line. Shoemaking industry concept.
4k00:14Shoemaker marking a shoe sole line. Shoemaking industry concept.
Machine compressing a shoe at a footwear facility. Close up
4k00:11Machine compressing a shoe at a footwear facility. Close up
Working process at a shoe making facility
4k00:20Working process at a shoe making facility

Related video keywords