0
Stock video
Compressed blocks of metal are getting loaded into the furnace
S
By SVTeam
- Stock footage ID: 1083978439
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|695.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|54.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|10.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:06KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - NOVEMBER 21 2019: Different blocks connected with cables inside metal case in electrical substation at gas compression station closeup on November 21 in Kazan
4k00:13Engine valve car maintenance.The cylinder block of the four-cylinder engine. Disassembled motor vehicle for repair
Related video keywords
automatedautomationblocksbrass workscastcastingcompressedconveyorcoppercopper millcupricengineeringequipmentfabricationfacilityfactoryfoundryfurnaceheatedheatingheavy industryindustrialindustrial equipmentindustryindustry 4industry fourinnovationinventoryironworkloadingmachinerymanufacturemanufacturingmeltingmetalmetallurgicalmetallurgymetalworkmineryminingproduceproductionsmeltersmeltingsteelsteel millsteelworktechnologywork