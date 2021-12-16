 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Little girl talking to a futuristic robot. Robotic science, technology, innovations concept.

S

By SVTeam

  • Stock footage ID: 1083978400
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV504 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV19.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.9 MB

Related stock videos

AI (Artificial Intelligence) concept. Deep learning. IoT (Internet of Things). ICT (Information Communication Technology).
4k00:20AI (Artificial Intelligence) concept. Deep learning. IoT (Internet of Things). ICT (Information Communication Technology).
Stylish robotic girl/ Cute robot woman turning head
hd00:24Stylish robotic girl/ Cute robot woman turning head
Concept of future. One girl presenting balloons to a droid, side view.
4k00:09Concept of future. One girl presenting balloons to a droid, side view.
Robot and girl touch hands. Futuristic humanoid robot
4k00:09Robot and girl touch hands. Futuristic humanoid robot
Female soldier of future in fiction helmet holding assault gun in her hands lit with blue neon street lights. Woman combat cyborg in futuristic protective costume. Cyberpunk warrior at night
4k00:10Female soldier of future in fiction helmet holding assault gun in her hands lit with blue neon street lights. Woman combat cyborg in futuristic protective costume. Cyberpunk warrior at night
Moscow, Russia - October 1, 2017: Sophia humanoid robot speaking Russian at Open Innovations Conference at Skolokovo technopark
4k00:21Moscow, Russia - October 1, 2017: Sophia humanoid robot speaking Russian at Open Innovations Conference at Skolokovo technopark
Lovely cyber girl awaken from the dream / Cute robotic woman looks on world
sd00:10Lovely cyber girl awaken from the dream / Cute robotic woman looks on world
Moscow, Russia - October 1, 2017: Sophia humanoid robot speaking Russian at Open Innovations Conference at Skolokovo technopark
4k00:23Moscow, Russia - October 1, 2017: Sophia humanoid robot speaking Russian at Open Innovations Conference at Skolokovo technopark

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

The robot greets the girl child friend future machine intelligence artificial humanoid science robotics digital virtual fiction communication close up slow motion
4k00:08The robot greets the girl child friend future machine intelligence artificial humanoid science robotics digital virtual fiction communication close up slow motion
Same model in other videos
Futuristic bot touching hands with a girl. Future, innovation, science, robot concept.
4k00:11Futuristic bot touching hands with a girl. Future, innovation, science, robot concept.
Human-like cyborg and a little girl are touching hands
4k00:08Human-like cyborg and a little girl are touching hands
Little girl walking alongside a futuristic robot. Future, innovation, science, robot concept.
4k00:05Little girl walking alongside a futuristic robot. Future, innovation, science, robot concept.
Little kid having a conversation with a futuristic robot
4k00:08Little kid having a conversation with a futuristic robot
A girl with a teddy-bear is talking to a cyborg
4k00:09A girl with a teddy-bear is talking to a cyborg
Cyborg is chatting to a teenage girl with a teddy-bear
4k00:13Cyborg is chatting to a teenage girl with a teddy-bear
Girl in VR-glasses is communicating with a robot
4k00:07Girl in VR-glasses is communicating with a robot
Artificial intelligence concept. Girl walking with a cybernetic robot
4k00:09Artificial intelligence concept. Girl walking with a cybernetic robot

Related video keywords