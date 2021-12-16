 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Molds are getting put into a furnace by an industrial loader

S

By SVTeam

  • Stock footage ID: 1083978376
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV375.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV25.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.1 MB

Related stock videos

Hot metal is poured into the mold of a large chan
4k00:12Hot metal is poured into the mold of a large chan
Pouring of liquid metal. Iron and steel industry. Foundry - molten metal poured from ladle
hd00:24Pouring of liquid metal. Iron and steel industry. Foundry - molten metal poured from ladle
Top view of hot red iquid metal inside blast furnace at the steel plant. Stock footage. Industrial background showing the process of melting metal inside furnace, heavy industry concept.
hd00:05Top view of hot red iquid metal inside blast furnace at the steel plant. Stock footage. Industrial background showing the process of melting metal inside furnace, heavy industry concept.
Hot metal is poured into the mold of a large chan
4k00:11Hot metal is poured into the mold of a large chan
Pouring of liquid metal. Iron and steel industry. Foundry - molten metal poured from ladle
hd00:16Pouring of liquid metal. Iron and steel industry. Foundry - molten metal poured from ladle
Workers pour hot metal into molds.Industrial worker casting metal at metallurgical factory. Molding molten metal at industrial plant. Manufacturing iron products in heavy industry.
4k00:22Workers pour hot metal into molds.Industrial worker casting metal at metallurgical factory. Molding molten metal at industrial plant. Manufacturing iron products in heavy industry.
Hot metal pours, sparks fly. Metallurgical plant, pouring metal into molds. Melting furnace. Pouring metal into a mold, for casting.
4k00:11Hot metal pours, sparks fly. Metallurgical plant, pouring metal into molds. Melting furnace. Pouring metal into a mold, for casting.
Stream of molten metal poured from one ladle to another in foundry. Liquid metal in furnace. Liquid metal production process. Molding molten metal at industrial plant.
4k00:20Stream of molten metal poured from one ladle to another in foundry. Liquid metal in furnace. Liquid metal production process. Molding molten metal at industrial plant.

Related video keywords