0
Stock video
Factory mechanism is weaving fabric from red threads
S
By SVTeam
- Stock footage ID: 1083978367
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|455.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|31.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:15Silk Manufacturing Factory. Old loom equipment weaving automatically white fabric, Industrial production line in India
4k00:12Multiple spools with coloured threads during mechanical sewing. Textile factory production equipment.
hd00:08Rope made from flax at manufacturing line. Factory worker working on manufacturing line. Textile factory production. Beige flax ropes at flax factory
hd00:19textile industry ; mechanical spinning of synthetic thread on spools in the factory,video clip
Related video keywords
automatedautomaticclothclothingcraftdesignequipmentfabricfabricationfacilityfactoryfiberindustrialindustrylinemachinemachinerymanufacturemanufacturingmechanicalmechanismmodernplantproductionreelsewingspinningspoolstringtailoringtechnologytextiletextile manufacturingtextile milltextile productsthreadthreadsthreadworkunwindingweaveweavingworkworkshopwovenyarn