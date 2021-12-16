0
Stock video
New cars at car factory parking lot
S
By SVTeam
- Stock footage ID: 1083978364
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|637.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|68.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|13.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Top view timelapse video of construction site in beginning of building new housing project in Hong Kong. Workers and machinery move fast and busy on development area
4k00:12Fuel nozzle inserted in car's gas tank as it's being refueled at gas station pump at night. Closeup, shallow DOF. 4K UHD.
4k00:14BELARUS, BORISOV - OCTOBER 19, 2017: Automobile plant, view of hologram projections of cars and power units, motion graphics in modern production of cars, car model visualization, assembly line.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
aboveaerialaerial viewautoauto industryautomakerautomobileautomotivebrand newbusinesscarcar factorycar fleetcar industrycarparkcarscars product rangedealerdealershipengineeringexportfactoryfor saleimportindustrylineuplotmainstream vehiclemanymarketmotor parknewnew carsparkparkingparking lotportrowshippingstoragetransporttransportationvehicle