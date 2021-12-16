0
Stock video
Outdoors solar panels are being discussed by experts at sunset. Renewable electricity concept.
S
By SVTeam
- Stock footage ID: 1083978355
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|540 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|13 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:30Technician and investor Using Infrared Drone Technology to Inspect Solar Panels and Wind Turbines in Solar cell Farm, Solar cells will be an important renewable energy of the future.
4k00:22Technician and investor walking in Solar cell Farm through field of solar panels checking the panels at solar energy installation.Solar cells will be an important renewable energy of the future.
4k00:344K UHD Footage Of Aerial view of a solar panel on building roof top. Part of reduce reuse and restore. Renewable energy concept
4k00:10Solar Power Station in Green Field on Sunny day. Aerial view. Solar Panels Stands in a Row in Field for Power Production. Drone fly over Solar Farm. Renewable green energy. Alternative energy sources.
4k00:10Technician and investor walking in Solar cell Farm through field of solar panels checking the panels at solar energy installation.Solar cells will be an important renewable energy of the future.
Same model in other videos
4k00:10Engineers are walking along the solar power field at sunset. Renewable energy, solar electricity concept.
4k00:05Three solar energy specialists walking at a solar power facility. Professional engineers discuss innovative project.
4k00:12Top view of specialists walking across a solar power plant. Renewable energy, solar electricity concept.
Related video keywords
alternativebatteriescleanconstructiondiscussingecoeco-friendlyecologicalecologyefficiencyelectricelectricityenergeticsenergyengineerengineeringengineersenvironmentenvironmentalexpertsfuturegreenhigh-techindustrialindustryinnovationinnovativeinspectorsmodernopen airoutdoorsoutsidepanelsphotovoltaicplanningpowerrenewablesafetysolarstationsunsunlightsunsettalkingtechnicianstechnologyvoltageworker