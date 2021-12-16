0
Stock video
Safety inspectors are talking near solar panels outdoors. Renewable electricity concept.
S
By SVTeam
- Stock footage ID: 1083978319
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|638.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|33.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:20Bearded worker demonstrating fire extinguishers to mature inspector while working on power station
4k00:24Tracking shot of male worker in helmet and vest walking on path and demonstrating modern power plant to group of engineers
4k00:20Middle aged man in vest and helmet stopping employee and putting on protective mask then speaking with worker and continuing to examine insides of power plant
4k00:26Man in helmet and waistcoat repairing transformer box near talking inspectors with tablet then starting to examine draft with colleague on wind power plant
4k00:23Man in helmet and waistcoat repairing transformer box near talking inspectors with tablet then starting to examine draft with colleague on wind power plant
4k00:21Man in helmet and waistcoat repairing transformer box near talking inspectors with tablet then starting to examine draft with colleague on wind power plant
4k00:16Man in helmet and waistcoat repairing transformer box near talking inspectors with tablet then starting to examine draft with colleague on wind power plant
Same model in other videos
4k00:10Engineers are walking along the solar power field at sunset. Renewable energy, solar electricity concept.
4k00:05Three solar energy specialists walking at a solar power facility. Professional engineers discuss innovative project.
4k00:12Top view of specialists walking across a solar power plant. Renewable energy, solar electricity concept.
Related video keywords
alternativeassemblybatteriescleanconstructionecoeco-friendlyecologicalecologyefficiencyelectricelectricalelectricityenergeticsenergyengineeringengineersenvironmentenvironmentalexpertsfuturegreenhigh-techindustrialindustryinnovationinnovativeinspectorsinstallationmaintenancemodernopen airoutdoorsoutsidepanelsphotovoltaicplanningplantpowerrenewablesafetysolarstationsuntalkingtechnologyvoltageworker