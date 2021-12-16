 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Male worker is putting an unfinished boot under a press

S

By SVTeam

  • Stock footage ID: 1083978295
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV629.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV26.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.3 MB

Related stock videos

Man's hands testing sole and shoe
hd00:12Man's hands testing sole and shoe
Mechanism moves insoles on the conveyor
hd00:07Mechanism moves insoles on the conveyor
Man's hands testing sole and shoe. Close-up
hd00:09Man's hands testing sole and shoe. Close-up
automated production of boots and leather clothes
hd00:12automated production of boots and leather clothes
Process of Soil Compaction. Improvement of pedestrian zones of the city. A worker with a special machine Rams sand. . Slow Motion 120 fps
hd00:14Process of Soil Compaction. Improvement of pedestrian zones of the city. A worker with a special machine Rams sand. . Slow Motion 120 fps
Machine for shaping shoe. Manufacturing shoes in a shoe factory (close-up)
hd00:08Machine for shaping shoe. Manufacturing shoes in a shoe factory (close-up)
Compacting the road surface. Improvement of pedestrian zones of the city
4k00:07Compacting the road surface. Improvement of pedestrian zones of the city
Conveyor for manufacturing rubber soles
hd00:22Conveyor for manufacturing rubber soles
Same model in other videos
Footwear production facility. Industrial workers are using factory equipment to make shoes
4k00:10Footwear production facility. Industrial workers are using factory equipment to make shoes
Footwear factory employees are manufacturing shoes
4k00:13Footwear factory employees are manufacturing shoes
Shoes production factory. Factory workers are using industrial machine to last boots
4k00:10Shoes production factory. Factory workers are using industrial machine to last boots
A boot is getting put together with its sole by a male worker. Shoes production factory.
4k00:16A boot is getting put together with its sole by a male worker. Shoes production factory.
Leather boot is getting put into its sole by a factory worker. Worker sewing shoes. Footwear factory facility.
4k00:17Leather boot is getting put into its sole by a factory worker. Worker sewing shoes. Footwear factory facility.
Shoemaker marking a shoe sole line. Shoemaking industry concept.
4k00:14Shoemaker marking a shoe sole line. Shoemaking industry concept.
Machine compressing a shoe at a footwear facility. Close up
4k00:11Machine compressing a shoe at a footwear facility. Close up
Working process at a shoe making facility
4k00:20Working process at a shoe making facility

Related video keywords