 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Professional team is holding a photoshoot with a female model

S

By SVTeam

  • Stock footage ID: 1083978292
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV855.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV23.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.7 MB

Related stock videos

Behind the scenes of video production crew team shooting group of Asia young creative people discussing business brainstorming meeting ideas mobile application software design project in office.
4k00:14Behind the scenes of video production crew team shooting group of Asia young creative people discussing business brainstorming meeting ideas mobile application software design project in office.
Professional team is holding a photoshoot of a young woman
4k00:14Professional team is holding a photoshoot of a young woman
Photo studio with professional equipment and team of workers during fashion photoshoot
4k00:41Photo studio with professional equipment and team of workers during fashion photoshoot
photoshoot in studio, cameramans with professional equipment on background of softboxes and brick wall take pictures a cheerful girl in hat who is lying on a table with a camera
4k00:23photoshoot in studio, cameramans with professional equipment on background of softboxes and brick wall take pictures a cheerful girl in hat who is lying on a table with a camera
Model, photographer and assistant discussing photos on computer monitor while designer preparing clothes for photoshooting
4k00:27Model, photographer and assistant discussing photos on computer monitor while designer preparing clothes for photoshooting
Creative team checking the shoot on computer monitor in modern photo studio. Green screen
4k00:22Creative team checking the shoot on computer monitor in modern photo studio. Green screen
Afro american photographer checking photos on computer while his colleague and model discussing photoshoot on background
4k00:14Afro american photographer checking photos on computer while his colleague and model discussing photoshoot on background
Confident optimistic Indian businessman company staff member portrait, employee in formal suit smile looking at camera sit at desk with laptop, use business app, feels satisfied career growth concept
4k00:07Confident optimistic Indian businessman company staff member portrait, employee in formal suit smile looking at camera sit at desk with laptop, use business app, feels satisfied career growth concept
Same model in other videos
Female model is picking clothes during the photoshoot
4k00:12Female model is picking clothes during the photoshoot
Young woman in glasses is smiling while talking for a camera
4k00:06Young woman in glasses is smiling while talking for a camera
Camera is filming a young couple in the studio. Online vlog, bloggers recording video, online streaming concept.
4k00:09Camera is filming a young couple in the studio. Online vlog, bloggers recording video, online streaming concept.
Young man and woman are talking about groceries while being filmed. Online vlog concept, online streaming concept.
4k00:16Young man and woman are talking about groceries while being filmed. Online vlog concept, online streaming concept.
Two factory employees in face masks are observing the premises
4k00:10Two factory employees in face masks are observing the premises
Two specialists in face masks are watching solar cell manufacturing
4k00:06Two specialists in face masks are watching solar cell manufacturing
Employees in lab coats are talking in the solar cell factory unit
4k00:10Employees in lab coats are talking in the solar cell factory unit
Factory specialists are smiling while talking next to the conveyor
4k00:10Factory specialists are smiling while talking next to the conveyor

Related video keywords