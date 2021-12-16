0
Stock video
Male workers are passing by the cranes unloading rubble
S
By SVTeam
- Stock footage ID: 1083978286
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|582.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|31.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:12Fish Harvesting Equipment. Harvesting fish at fish farm. Harvest of Carps from Fishpond. Commercial Fishing. Fishermen at work. Fishing Industry.
hd00:11Tube rolling plant. Dnepropetrovsk, June 2017. Metallurgical industry. The technology of making pipes. Workers at the plant monitor and carry out the processing of products.
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
cargocommerceconstructionconstruction workcooperationcranesengineerengineeringengineersenvironmentequipmentexcavationexcavatorexpertsexportextractionharborheavyhelmetimportindustrialindustryinventoryjobmachinemachinerymanual workermanufacturingmenminemineralminingoutsideportprofessionalprojectquarrysafetysandsitestoragingtechnologyterminaltransportationuniformunloadingworkworkerworkers