0
Stock video
Internal arrangement of a sewing machinery complex
S
By SVTeam
- Stock footage ID: 1083978280
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|528.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|25.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.1 MB
Related stock videos
Related video keywords
automatedautomaticclothclothingcolouredcomplexcottondesigndressmakingequipmentfabricfabricationfacilityfactoryfiberindustrialindustrylineloommachinemachinerymakingmanufacturematerialmechanicalmechanismmechanizedmodernproduceproductionreelsewingspinningspoolsstringstringstechnologytextiletextile manufacturetextile manufacturingtextile productionthreadweaveweavingworkworkshopwovenyarn