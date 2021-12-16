 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Internal arrangement of a sewing machinery complex

S

By SVTeam

  • Stock footage ID: 1083978280
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV528.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV25.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.1 MB

Related stock videos

Machinery complex is unreeling coils of blue yarn
4k00:05Machinery complex is unreeling coils of blue yarn
Sewing machinery complex with multiple thread spools
4k00:07Sewing machinery complex with multiple thread spools
Weaving machinery complex is processing coloured threads
4k00:06Weaving machinery complex is processing coloured threads
Machinery complex is weaving brightly-coloured fabric
4k00:11Machinery complex is weaving brightly-coloured fabric
Coils of yarn are getting unwound by a machinery complex
4k00:11Coils of yarn are getting unwound by a machinery complex
Factory machinery complex with multiple thread spools
4k00:08Factory machinery complex with multiple thread spools
Moscow, Russia - March, 2018: Automatic embroidery machine Velles, multihead equipment
hd00:18Moscow, Russia - March, 2018: Automatic embroidery machine Velles, multihead equipment
Moscow, Russia - March, 2018: Automatic embroidery machine Velles, multihead equipment
hd00:16Moscow, Russia - March, 2018: Automatic embroidery machine Velles, multihead equipment

Related video keywords