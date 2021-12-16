 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Factory machine is applying glue to an unfinished boot

S

By SVTeam

  • Stock footage ID: 1083978277
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV534.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV23.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.6 MB

Related stock videos

Man's hands testing sole and shoe
hd00:12Man's hands testing sole and shoe
Touch Screen Production. Production line of touch screen of mobile phone. Applying glue to stick the touch screen film to the glass module.
4k00:14Touch Screen Production. Production line of touch screen of mobile phone. Applying glue to stick the touch screen film to the glass module.
Paper on rolls in a rotary printing house
hd00:18Paper on rolls in a rotary printing house
Fast moving paper on a roll in a printing factory
hd00:17Fast moving paper on a roll in a printing factory
Close up automated industrial robotic arm / robotic center / automated workplace / robotic glueing headlamp groove in industrial modern automotive factory 4K
4k00:10Close up automated industrial robotic arm / robotic center / automated workplace / robotic glueing headlamp groove in industrial modern automotive factory 4K
Close up view of hands pull out the rubber soles from the molding shoe soles.
hd00:15Close up view of hands pull out the rubber soles from the molding shoe soles.
Fast moving paper on a roll in a printing factory
hd00:17Fast moving paper on a roll in a printing factory
Mechanism moves insoles on the conveyor
hd00:07Mechanism moves insoles on the conveyor

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Close up of a shoemaker glueing the leather on the shoes in a shoe factory. Concept: handmade, fashion, industrial, factory.
4k00:15Close up of a shoemaker glueing the leather on the shoes in a shoe factory. Concept: handmade, fashion, industrial, factory.

Related video keywords