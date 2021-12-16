0
Stock video
Factory machine is applying glue to an unfinished boot
S
By SVTeam
- Stock footage ID: 1083978277
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|534.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|23.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:14Touch Screen Production. Production line of touch screen of mobile phone. Applying glue to stick the touch screen film to the glass module.
4k00:10Close up automated industrial robotic arm / robotic center / automated workplace / robotic glueing headlamp groove in industrial modern automotive factory 4K