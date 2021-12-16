 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

relaxed woman in bath towel is admiring cityscape and drinking white wine alone, relaxing in weekend

V

By Valentina Iakimchuk

  • Stock footage ID: 1083976348
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4338.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV15.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.1 MB

Related stock videos

Close up sensual woman blowing foam in slow motion. Bottom view of sexy girl playing with bubbles in bathtub at home. Smiling girl having fun with foam in luxury bath.
4k00:17Close up sensual woman blowing foam in slow motion. Bottom view of sexy girl playing with bubbles in bathtub at home. Smiling girl having fun with foam in luxury bath.
Sexy brunette woman in bathroom, Red Epic slow motion video
hd00:12Sexy brunette woman in bathroom, Red Epic slow motion video
Relaxed woman washing hands in bath in slow motion. Sexy girl taking bathtub with bubbles and foam in slow motion. Top view of pretty lady enjoying in luxury bathroom with candles.
4k00:19Relaxed woman washing hands in bath in slow motion. Sexy girl taking bathtub with bubbles and foam in slow motion. Top view of pretty lady enjoying in luxury bathroom with candles.
Close up relaxed woman blowing foam in luxury bathroom in slow motion. Back view of happy girl having fun with foam in modern bath. Sensual woman relaxing in bathtub at home.
4k00:18Close up relaxed woman blowing foam in luxury bathroom in slow motion. Back view of happy girl having fun with foam in modern bath. Sensual woman relaxing in bathtub at home.
Woman enjoying hands care bath with hydrangea flowers. Slow motion. Beautiful lifestyle composition with top view. Shooting with high-speed camera.
hd00:16Woman enjoying hands care bath with hydrangea flowers. Slow motion. Beautiful lifestyle composition with top view. Shooting with high-speed camera.
Love yourself. Happy beautiful black lady looking at mirror, smiling to her reflection, enjoying her appearance and home beauty procedures, slow motion
4k00:16Love yourself. Happy beautiful black lady looking at mirror, smiling to her reflection, enjoying her appearance and home beauty procedures, slow motion
Hot spring geothermal spa on Iceland. Romantic couple in love relaxing in hot pool on Iceland. Young woman and man enjoying bathing relaxed in a blue water lagoon Icelandic tourist attraction. Sunset.
hd00:12Hot spring geothermal spa on Iceland. Romantic couple in love relaxing in hot pool on Iceland. Young woman and man enjoying bathing relaxed in a blue water lagoon Icelandic tourist attraction. Sunset.
Close up relaxed woman touching skin with foam in bath. Side view of sexy girl taking bathtub at home. Romantic brunette woman relaxing bath in slow motion.
4k00:22Close up relaxed woman touching skin with foam in bath. Side view of sexy girl taking bathtub at home. Romantic brunette woman relaxing bath in slow motion.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Beautiful Woman listening to music in bathtub enjoying relaxing bubble bath lifestyle real natural body care
4k00:16Beautiful Woman listening to music in bathtub enjoying relaxing bubble bath lifestyle real natural body care
Beautiful Woman enjoying relaxing bubble bath
4k00:19Beautiful Woman enjoying relaxing bubble bath
Beautiful Woman listening to music in bathtub enjoying relaxing bubble bath lifestyle real natural body care
4k00:19Beautiful Woman listening to music in bathtub enjoying relaxing bubble bath lifestyle real natural body care
Beauty woman lying in bubble bath having video chat using smartphone webcam chatting to friend at home
4k00:12Beauty woman lying in bubble bath having video chat using smartphone webcam chatting to friend at home
Same model in other videos
close-up anti-cellulite massage of the gluteal muscle
4k00:30close-up anti-cellulite massage of the gluteal muscle
spirit of dead in black hood is showing thumb down and up, symbol of bad and good
4k00:30spirit of dead in black hood is showing thumb down and up, symbol of bad and good
loving man and woman are embracing in rain, passionate kiss of two adult lovers
4k00:30loving man and woman are embracing in rain, passionate kiss of two adult lovers
erotic fantasy, sexy lady with mysterious face mask in embrace of her beloved man
4k00:30erotic fantasy, sexy lady with mysterious face mask in embrace of her beloved man
excited man and woman are getting wet in rain in night, looking at camera, man is stroking his woman
4k00:30excited man and woman are getting wet in rain in night, looking at camera, man is stroking his woman
bald man is embracing with sexy woman in rain in night, passionate lovers
4k00:30bald man is embracing with sexy woman in rain in night, passionate lovers
using smartphone with internet in forest, woman is viewing social media during hiking halt
4k00:30using smartphone with internet in forest, woman is viewing social media during hiking halt
mysterious person with glowing mask of skull is using smartphone, agressive anonymous comments
4k00:30mysterious person with glowing mask of skull is using smartphone, agressive anonymous comments

Related video keywords