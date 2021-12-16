0
Stock video
woman with smartphone in forest, sitting near campfire and chatting online by social networking
V
- Stock footage ID: 1083976333
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|484.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|80 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|15.8 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:10The girl sits in the park with a pug dog, strokes the pug near the lake, uses the phone, watches the news, communicates on the Internet
4k00:08Woman in swimsuit sits under beach umbrella hiding from scorching sun so as not to get burned, and using smartphone for work or communication. Dachshund dog comes to person to play with her.
hd00:11cute french bulldog lying on the bench near sitting unrecognizable woman using smartphone texting message
Same model in other videos
4k00:30excited man and woman are getting wet in rain in night, looking at camera, man is stroking his woman
Related video keywords
adventurealonebonfireburningcampfirecampingchattingcozydiscoveryexplorerfireflameforestfreedomhappinesshikerhikinghipsteridyllicinspirationinspiringjourneylandscapeleisurelifestylenaturalnaturenetworkingonlineoutdoorpicnicrelaxrelaxingrestsittingsmartphonesocialsummertouristtraveltravelertravelingtravellingtripvacationwanderlustwarmwildwomanwood