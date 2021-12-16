 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

A beautiful woman swimming underwater in a white elegant dress like a mermaid in a fairy tale

V

By Valentina Iakimchuk

  • Stock footage ID: 1083976321
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP448.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4 MB

Related stock videos

Women jumping off boat into ocean two girls jump into clear blue water from sailboat enjoying active lifestyle summer holiday travel vacation adventure
4k00:11Women jumping off boat into ocean two girls jump into clear blue water from sailboat enjoying active lifestyle summer holiday travel vacation adventure
Snorkeling lovely asian girl and turtle are swimming together. Freediver and contact with animals. The footage was shot with a professional underwater camera in super slow motion mode.
4k00:15Snorkeling lovely asian girl and turtle are swimming together. Freediver and contact with animals. The footage was shot with a professional underwater camera in super slow motion mode.
A beautiful woman in a flowing dress floats under the water on a dark background, she swims to the surface of the water and comes up, creating a lot of bubbles.
4k00:15A beautiful woman in a flowing dress floats under the water on a dark background, she swims to the surface of the water and comes up, creating a lot of bubbles.
Aerial - Beautiful young woman with toned body swimming underwater in crystal clear water
4k00:20Aerial - Beautiful young woman with toned body swimming underwater in crystal clear water
Women jumping off boat into ocean two girls jump into clear blue water from sailboat enjoying active lifestyle summer holiday travel vacation adventure
4k00:19Women jumping off boat into ocean two girls jump into clear blue water from sailboat enjoying active lifestyle summer holiday travel vacation adventure
Cute baby having swimming lesson with his mother and father. Healthy family teaching their baby to swim in the swimming pool. Young father takes his son and embraces him while the kid is smiling
hd00:12Cute baby having swimming lesson with his mother and father. Healthy family teaching their baby to swim in the swimming pool. Young father takes his son and embraces him while the kid is smiling
Beautiful woman swimming under the ocean's surface with sandy ocean floor and sunlight, active healthy fitness lifestyle
4k00:09Beautiful woman swimming under the ocean's surface with sandy ocean floor and sunlight, active healthy fitness lifestyle
Attractive blonde woman floating underwater wearing beautiful red dress.
hd00:24Attractive blonde woman floating underwater wearing beautiful red dress.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Woman swimming underwater in slow motion wearing white bikini diving down in clear blue tropical water
4k00:21Woman swimming underwater in slow motion wearing white bikini diving down in clear blue tropical water
Young woman jumping into clear blue water swimming in river on bright sunny Brave athletic girl swimmer enjoying summer day in nature outdoors
4k00:27Young woman jumping into clear blue water swimming in river on bright sunny Brave athletic girl swimmer enjoying summer day in nature outdoors
Young woman jumping into clear blue water swimming in lake on bright sunny summer day enjoying nature outdoors
4k00:15Young woman jumping into clear blue water swimming in lake on bright sunny summer day enjoying nature outdoors
Tourist women jumping out of water with arms up looking at Amalfi town Swimmer girl Best friends Celebrating Italian Vacation enjoying European summer holiday travel adventure in Amalfi Coast Italy
4k00:10Tourist women jumping out of water with arms up looking at Amalfi town Swimmer girl Best friends Celebrating Italian Vacation enjoying European summer holiday travel adventure in Amalfi Coast Italy
Same model in other videos
a drowning woman underwater, swimming and diving under the surface of a dark pool
4k00:24a drowning woman underwater, swimming and diving under the surface of a dark pool
young woman swimming underwater on a black background
hd00:19young woman swimming underwater on a black background
A girl is dancing underwater in a pool equipped for shooting videos and photos. A young girl demonstrates movements in slow motion
hd00:27A girl is dancing underwater in a pool equipped for shooting videos and photos. A young girl demonstrates movements in slow motion
A woman in a dress dances underwater in she tries to touch her reflection
hd00:26A woman in a dress dances underwater in she tries to touch her reflection
a young woman with dreadlocks on her head swims underwater, like in a fairy tale
4k00:23a young woman with dreadlocks on her head swims underwater, like in a fairy tale
A young woman under the water is like a mermaid, she is wearing a white dress.
4k00:26A young woman under the water is like a mermaid, she is wearing a white dress.
elegant slender woman dressed in a dress with pearls, swimming underwater in the dark
4k00:29elegant slender woman dressed in a dress with pearls, swimming underwater in the dark
Beautiful stylish woman swimming underwater in a white elegant dress
4k00:19Beautiful stylish woman swimming underwater in a white elegant dress

Related video keywords