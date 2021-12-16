0
Stock video
adult woman is walking in park in autumn day, holding smartphone and looking for someone
V
- Stock footage ID: 1083976312
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|485.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|36.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:29Slow motion: Young Woman Hiking in Forest in Autumn. Active healthy Caucasian woman with a backpack taking in wood. Female traveler with walks along forest rear view, leisure, bio-tourism, Hiking
hd00:06Two happy young girls hug each other. Females embracing, laughing and excited. Woman friendship, walk in the city outdoors. City view, sunlight on the background
4k00:15Back view of sexy woman walking with shopping bags. Close up smiling girl flirting on camera in slow motion. Beautiful woman going away in old city street.
hd00:18hiking woman walk in rainforest jungle. Rear back view of girl hiker walking with backpack through dense rain forest nature on brazil, summer day, sun effect.
4k00:34Camera follows woman on trip or adventure. Young millennial traveller or travel blogger walk in beautiful mountain valley and make photos for social media or memories. Generation z new concept travels
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:19beautiful woman walking on beach looking back at camera smiling steadicam slow motion shot RED DRAGON
4k00:15Pan Left to Right: Woman Walking UP the Cold Watery Area of Mendenhall Glacier in Alaska With Ice Formed Above
4k00:34Young beautiful woman walking through a pathway in a bamboo forest in Kyoto, Japan with soft natural lighting.
Same model in other videos
4k00:30a woman in black underwear sensually moves in a bdsm studio with a whip-flogger on her body. The concept of domination and submission with the help of sex toys
4k00:30positive woman is chatting by video call in park in autumn day, walking and calling by smartphone