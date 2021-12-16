0
Stock video
intensive care unit in hospital, operating room in surgery, closeup of in intravenous line
V
- Stock footage ID: 1083976306
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|482.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:08Intravenous drip in focus,surgeons team performing operation in the background,out of focus,infusion dripping.
4k00:15Heart rate monitor in hospital theater. Medical vital signs monitor instrument in a hospital on anesthesia surgery monitor. ECG. Patient heartbeat at the screen
hd00:20The device of artificial ventilation of the lungs. The concept of the disease pneumonia, viruses.
4k00:15Heart rate monitor in hospital theater. Medical vital signs monitor instrument in a hospital on anesthesia surgery monitor. ECG. Patient heartbeat at the screen
4k00:19Hospital Coronavirus Emergency Department Ward: Team of Doctors wearing Coveralls, Face Shields Take Care of a Senior Patient Lying in Bed, Put Oxygen Mask and Lung Ventilator. Medics Saving Lives
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
anesthesiaassistantcancercareccuchemotherapyclinicclinicalcloseupcriticaldiseasedoctordroppingdrugemergencyequipmentgrouphealthhealthcarehospitalicuintensiveintravenousitulinemedicmedicalmedicamentmedicaremedicinemodernneurosurgeonneurosurgerynurseoccupationoperateoperatingpatientperformingphysicianprocedureprofessionalroomspecialistsurgeonsurgerysurgicaltherapytreatmentunit