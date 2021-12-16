 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

modern method of endoscopic removal of brain cancer tumor, woman doctor is operating

V

By Valentina Iakimchuk

  • Stock footage ID: 1083976300
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4483.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV27.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.5 MB

Related stock videos

Surgeon in modern operating room operates on patient using minimally invasive method, laparoscopy, endoscopy, doctor cuts out hernia, operates on polyps, surgery in abdominal cavity, moves instruments
hd00:08Surgeon in modern operating room operates on patient using minimally invasive method, laparoscopy, endoscopy, doctor cuts out hernia, operates on polyps, surgery in abdominal cavity, moves instruments
oncologist is removing tumor by modern endoscopic method, surgeon in operating room
4k00:30oncologist is removing tumor by modern endoscopic method, surgeon in operating room
woman doctor is using modern method of operating in surgery
4k00:30woman doctor is using modern method of operating in surgery
team of two surgeons are working, doctor is using modern camera for examining inside view
hd00:30team of two surgeons are working, doctor is using modern camera for examining inside view
two surgeons are performing operating through nasal cavity, looking on screen with view from humans body
hd00:30two surgeons are performing operating through nasal cavity, looking on screen with view from humans body
Same model in other videos
inside operating room of otolaryngology clinic, surgeon is performing endoscopic endonasal operating
4k00:30inside operating room of otolaryngology clinic, surgeon is performing endoscopic endonasal operating
team of highly professional surgeons and nurses is operating patient in modern hospital
4k00:30team of highly professional surgeons and nurses is operating patient in modern hospital
reconstructing operating on nasal septum in otolaryngology clinic
4k00:30reconstructing operating on nasal septum in otolaryngology clinic
plastic surgery, physician woman is correcting nasal septum of male patient
4k00:17plastic surgery, physician woman is correcting nasal septum of male patient
modern technology of minimally invasive surgeries in clinic, surgeon is performing operation
4k00:30modern technology of minimally invasive surgeries in clinic, surgeon is performing operation
inside surgery room during endoscopic operation, surgeon is working
4k00:30inside surgery room during endoscopic operation, surgeon is working
endoscopic endonasal operation in modern hospital, top view on operating table in surgery room
4k00:30endoscopic endonasal operation in modern hospital, top view on operating table in surgery room
concentrated surgeon is working in operating room, woman is wearing sterile clothes and gloves
4k00:30concentrated surgeon is working in operating room, woman is wearing sterile clothes and gloves

Related video keywords