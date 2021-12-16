0
Stock video
surgeon is performing operation of correcting nasal septum, endonasal removal of brain tumor
V
- Stock footage ID: 1083976270
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|480.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|29.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.9 MB
Related video keywords
