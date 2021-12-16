 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

modern endoscopic operation in clinic, female surgeon is curing patient

V

By Valentina Iakimchuk

  • Stock footage ID: 1083976252
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4483.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV25.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.1 MB

Related stock videos

VINNITSA, UKRAINE - September 2019: Doctor endoscopist at work in hospital room. Doctor at the endoscopy process in the hospital room
4k00:13VINNITSA, UKRAINE - September 2019: Doctor endoscopist at work in hospital room. Doctor at the endoscopy process in the hospital room
Endoscopic surgery on the monitor. Surgeons perform an operation and look at the screen of a monitor in the operating room. Modern technologies in medicine.
4k00:11Endoscopic surgery on the monitor. Surgeons perform an operation and look at the screen of a monitor in the operating room. Modern technologies in medicine.
Endoscopic surgery. Surgeon's hand holds medical instrument on the blur background of a monitor. Close-up.
4k00:08Endoscopic surgery. Surgeon's hand holds medical instrument on the blur background of a monitor. Close-up.
Laparoscopic camera footage of a surgical procedure.
hd01:00Laparoscopic camera footage of a surgical procedure.
Doctors and a nurse are looking at endoscope monitor during surgical operation. Back view of a group of surgeons in medical uniform in operating room looking on a modern monitor.
4k00:12Doctors and a nurse are looking at endoscope monitor during surgical operation. Back view of a group of surgeons in medical uniform in operating room looking on a modern monitor.
Doctors conducting procedure in endoscopy room
4k00:16Doctors conducting procedure in endoscopy room
VINNITSA, UKRAINE - September 2019: Surgery process. Professional doctor with nurse perform endoscopic operation to a patient. Operating room in modern clinic.
4k00:11VINNITSA, UKRAINE - September 2019: Surgery process. Professional doctor with nurse perform endoscopic operation to a patient. Operating room in modern clinic.
Professional doctors in medical uniform making an operation. Process of operation by neurosurgeons. Close-up.
4k00:11Professional doctors in medical uniform making an operation. Process of operation by neurosurgeons. Close-up.
Same model in other videos
inside operating room of otolaryngology clinic, surgeon is performing endoscopic endonasal operating
4k00:30inside operating room of otolaryngology clinic, surgeon is performing endoscopic endonasal operating
team of highly professional surgeons and nurses is operating patient in modern hospital
4k00:30team of highly professional surgeons and nurses is operating patient in modern hospital
reconstructing operating on nasal septum in otolaryngology clinic
4k00:30reconstructing operating on nasal septum in otolaryngology clinic
plastic surgery, physician woman is correcting nasal septum of male patient
4k00:17plastic surgery, physician woman is correcting nasal septum of male patient
modern technology of minimally invasive surgeries in clinic, surgeon is performing operation
4k00:30modern technology of minimally invasive surgeries in clinic, surgeon is performing operation
inside surgery room during endoscopic operation, surgeon is working
4k00:30inside surgery room during endoscopic operation, surgeon is working
endoscopic endonasal operation in modern hospital, top view on operating table in surgery room
4k00:30endoscopic endonasal operation in modern hospital, top view on operating table in surgery room
concentrated surgeon is working in operating room, woman is wearing sterile clothes and gloves
4k00:30concentrated surgeon is working in operating room, woman is wearing sterile clothes and gloves

Related video keywords