0

Stock video

endoscopic removal of brain tumor through nasal cavity, inside operating room

V

By Valentina Iakimchuk

  • Stock footage ID: 1083976213
Video clip length: 00:27FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4450.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV21.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.3 MB

