 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Young doctor works online. Physician working at notebook remotely from home using computer and drinking coffee.

M

By MarinaTr

  • Stock footage ID: 1083921979
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV199.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV51 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV10.1 MB

Related stock videos

Close up view of stethoscope medical equipment with female doctor working in background. Professional physician gp wearing white coat writing notes using laptop at desk. General practice concept
4k00:14Close up view of stethoscope medical equipment with female doctor working in background. Professional physician gp wearing white coat writing notes using laptop at desk. General practice concept
Lovely young hispanic woman looking at test results on tablet computer with senior doctor. Mid aged medical doctor using portable tablet to review health history of patient
4k00:26Lovely young hispanic woman looking at test results on tablet computer with senior doctor. Mid aged medical doctor using portable tablet to review health history of patient
Older doctor talking to patient making video call on laptop. Senior male physician speaking looking at pc screen communicating by webcam in web chat consulting client online. Telemedicine concept
4k00:11Older doctor talking to patient making video call on laptop. Senior male physician speaking looking at pc screen communicating by webcam in web chat consulting client online. Telemedicine concept
Professional male doctor in white medical coat and headset making conference call on laptop computer, consulting distance patient online in video chat, explain treatment by webcam concept
4k00:19Professional male doctor in white medical coat and headset making conference call on laptop computer, consulting distance patient online in video chat, explain treatment by webcam concept
Close up wrinkled male hands writing information in medical registration journal. Old mature doctor therapist working at office, using healthcare software application on computer, handwriting notes.
4k00:12Close up wrinkled male hands writing information in medical registration journal. Old mature doctor therapist working at office, using healthcare software application on computer, handwriting notes.
Serious young woman doctor physician wearing white coat using laptop computer writing notes at workplace. Female professional medic consulting patient distantly in online chat sit at desk in hospital.
4k00:13Serious young woman doctor physician wearing white coat using laptop computer writing notes at workplace. Female professional medic consulting patient distantly in online chat sit at desk in hospital.
African female doctor talk with patient make telemedicine online webcam video call. Black woman therapist videoconferencing on computer in remote telemedicine laptop virtual chat. Telehealth concept
4k00:35African female doctor talk with patient make telemedicine online webcam video call. Black woman therapist videoconferencing on computer in remote telemedicine laptop virtual chat. Telehealth concept
Close up young female doctor writing notes in registration album, managing patients appointments at workplace. 30s general practitioner handwriting receipt, consulting clients online by computer app.
4k00:08Close up young female doctor writing notes in registration album, managing patients appointments at workplace. 30s general practitioner handwriting receipt, consulting clients online by computer app.

Related video keywords