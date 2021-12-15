All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Stack of firewood snow covered in winter
T
- Stock footage ID: 1083917446
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|85.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|846 × 480
|MOV
|7.8 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:30An unknown man chops wood in the winter. Lumberjack chopping wood. Firewood in winter. Axe chopping log. Chopping wood. Splinters of wood. Axe chopping firewood. The log cut, chips fly.
4k00:06stacked sawn trees against the blue sky in winter. Snow on the tree. Lumber on a clear sky background. preparing firewood for the winter
hd00:30An unknown man chops wood in the winter. Lumberjack chopping wood. Firewood in winter. Axe chopping log. Chopping wood. Splinters of wood. Axe chopping firewood. The log cut, chips fly.
sd00:09woodcutters cut snow-covered trees with petrol saw in winter. forest care and management. preparation of wood for fuel. \
4k00:12PAN. Industrial Logging of Trees. Logs at the Edge of the Forest Covered With Snow. Stacked in Stacks of Sawn Sorest Covered With Snow. Nature is Used by People.
4k00:08PAN. Logs at the Edge of the Forest Covered With Snow. Stacked in Stacks of Sawn Sorest Covered With Snow. Industrial Logging of Trees. Nature is Used by People.