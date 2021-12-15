All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
4K aerial drone top view move up Two happy little girls play sand together on the beach. Happy family two daughter relax on the beach . Lifestyle travel holiday family concept.
A
By AK-GK Studio
- Stock footage ID: 1083917242
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|2.7 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|26.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:194K aerial drone top view move up Two happy little girls play sand together on the beach. Happy family two daughter relax on the beach . Lifestyle travel holiday family concept.
4k00:14Aerial shooting of a little girls company jumping and running on the trampoline in the backyard
hd00:11Aerial view by drone of a vast calm sea with a reflection of the setting sun on little waves with a boat is sailing in the distance and a beautiful yellow orange sky in the background during sunset.
4k00:08Littles having fun in water beach, kids swimming together, Happy Children brothers joyful playing in tropical Water. Summer holidays. Summertime fun. Aerial drone view video 4K, UHD
Same model in other videos
4k00:114K Asian little girl looking something out the car. In the morning, the girl was looking at something outside the car window on the way to school. children relax with street view from the car.
hd00:28HD Asian happy family enjoy vacation on The beach in evening. Mom and kid relax walking together on beach. Mother and daughter Lifestyle travel holiday summer trip concept. Camera Movement techniques.
4k00:194K aerial drone top view move up Two happy little girls play sand together on the beach. Happy family two daughter relax on the beach . Lifestyle travel holiday family concept.
4k00:24Happy Asian girls sit in back car play and have fun together on travel time. Sister play and fun together in car.
4k00:22Happy Asian girls sit in back car play and have fun together on travel time. Sister play and fun together in car.
4k00:15Happy Asian girls sit in back car play and have fun together on travel time. Sister play and fun together in car.
4k00:21Happy Asian girls sit in back car play and have fun together on travel time. Sister play and fun together in car.