 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

4K aerial drone top view move up Two happy little girls play sand together on the beach. Happy family two daughter relax on the beach . Lifestyle travel holiday family concept.

A

By AK-GK Studio

  • Stock footage ID: 1083917242
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV2.7 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV26.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.3 MB

Related stock videos

4K aerial drone top view move up Two happy little girls play sand together on the beach. Happy family two daughter relax on the beach . Lifestyle travel holiday family concept.
4k00:194K aerial drone top view move up Two happy little girls play sand together on the beach. Happy family two daughter relax on the beach . Lifestyle travel holiday family concept.
Aerial view of mother and little daughter walking on beach, Whitstable, Kent
4k00:20Aerial view of mother and little daughter walking on beach, Whitstable, Kent
Aerial shooting of a little girls company jumping and running on the trampoline in the backyard
4k00:14Aerial shooting of a little girls company jumping and running on the trampoline in the backyard
Aerial view of mother and little daughter walking on beach, Whitstable, Kent
4k00:26Aerial view of mother and little daughter walking on beach, Whitstable, Kent
Aerial view by drone of a vast calm sea with a reflection of the setting sun on little waves with a boat is sailing in the distance and a beautiful yellow orange sky in the background during sunset.
hd00:11Aerial view by drone of a vast calm sea with a reflection of the setting sun on little waves with a boat is sailing in the distance and a beautiful yellow orange sky in the background during sunset.
Littles having fun in water beach, kids swimming together, Happy Children brothers joyful playing in tropical Water. Summer holidays. Summertime fun. Aerial drone view video 4K, UHD
4k00:08Littles having fun in water beach, kids swimming together, Happy Children brothers joyful playing in tropical Water. Summer holidays. Summertime fun. Aerial drone view video 4K, UHD
Aerial shooting of a blond Little girl jumping and running on the trampoline in the backyard
4k00:10Aerial shooting of a blond Little girl jumping and running on the trampoline in the backyard
Aerial drone shot of boy jumping into lake from a dock or pier. Happy child celebrating summer vacation splashing blue swimming bathing water in island landscape. Sunny warm day with bright blue sky
4k00:08Aerial drone shot of boy jumping into lake from a dock or pier. Happy child celebrating summer vacation splashing blue swimming bathing water in island landscape. Sunny warm day with bright blue sky
Same model in other videos
4K Asian little girl looking something out the car. In the morning, the girl was looking at something outside the car window on the way to school. children relax with street view from the car.
4k00:114K Asian little girl looking something out the car. In the morning, the girl was looking at something outside the car window on the way to school. children relax with street view from the car.
HD Asian happy family enjoy vacation on The beach in evening. Mom and kid relax walking together on beach. Mother and daughter Lifestyle travel holiday summer trip concept. Camera Movement techniques.
hd00:28HD Asian happy family enjoy vacation on The beach in evening. Mom and kid relax walking together on beach. Mother and daughter Lifestyle travel holiday summer trip concept. Camera Movement techniques.
4K aerial drone top view move up Two happy little girls play sand together on the beach. Happy family two daughter relax on the beach . Lifestyle travel holiday family concept.
4k00:194K aerial drone top view move up Two happy little girls play sand together on the beach. Happy family two daughter relax on the beach . Lifestyle travel holiday family concept.
Happy Asian girls sit in back car play and have fun together on travel time. Sister play and fun together in car.
4k00:24Happy Asian girls sit in back car play and have fun together on travel time. Sister play and fun together in car.
Happy Asian girls sit in back car play and have fun together on travel time. Sister play and fun together in car.
4k00:22Happy Asian girls sit in back car play and have fun together on travel time. Sister play and fun together in car.
Happy Asian girls sit in back car play and have fun together on travel time. Sister play and fun together in car.
4k00:15Happy Asian girls sit in back car play and have fun together on travel time. Sister play and fun together in car.
Happy Asian girls sit in back car play and have fun together on travel time. Sister play and fun together in car.
4k00:21Happy Asian girls sit in back car play and have fun together on travel time. Sister play and fun together in car.
children leaned out the car window and smiling. Happy Asian smiling looking out of car on road travel time. Girl having fun in car.
4k00:20children leaned out the car window and smiling. Happy Asian smiling looking out of car on road travel time. Girl having fun in car.

Related video keywords