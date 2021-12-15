 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Holiday season. A happy elderly woman decorates a small Christmas tree for the holidays. Close-up.

S

By Sergbear

  • Stock footage ID: 1083916048
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV84.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV20.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.1 MB

Related stock videos

Family toasting wine at christmas dinner. Family enjoying christmas dinner together at home, with focus on hands and wine glasses.
4k00:17Family toasting wine at christmas dinner. Family enjoying christmas dinner together at home, with focus on hands and wine glasses.
Sitting at the Dinner Table Handsome Young Man Plays the Guitar For a Friends. Family and Friends Listening to Music at the Summer Evening Garden Party Celebration.
4k00:14Sitting at the Dinner Table Handsome Young Man Plays the Guitar For a Friends. Family and Friends Listening to Music at the Summer Evening Garden Party Celebration.
Slow motion of group of young multi-ethnic friends just arrived with a minivan are having fun to start a vacation on a beach with a sea on a sunset.
4k00:21Slow motion of group of young multi-ethnic friends just arrived with a minivan are having fun to start a vacation on a beach with a sea on a sunset.
christmas family hugging arriving for dinner party celebrating festive holiday reunion with friends enjoying season greeting at home 4k footage
4k00:06christmas family hugging arriving for dinner party celebrating festive holiday reunion with friends enjoying season greeting at home 4k footage
Big Family Garden Party Celebration, Gathered Together at the Table Family, Friends and Children. People are Drinking, Passing Dishes, Joking and Having Fun. Panoramic Camera Shot.
4k00:16Big Family Garden Party Celebration, Gathered Together at the Table Family, Friends and Children. People are Drinking, Passing Dishes, Joking and Having Fun. Panoramic Camera Shot.
Happy family including mother, father, and two kids are blowing soap bubbles and enjoying the summer holidays in the garden or park. Smiling parents and children are spending leisure time together.
4k00:28Happy family including mother, father, and two kids are blowing soap bubbles and enjoying the summer holidays in the garden or park. Smiling parents and children are spending leisure time together.
Multiracial young mans and womans wearing fashion wear clinking glasses with champagne, happy asian american and caucasian friends celebrating xmas, new year or birthday party indoors
4k00:06Multiracial young mans and womans wearing fashion wear clinking glasses with champagne, happy asian american and caucasian friends celebrating xmas, new year or birthday party indoors
Shocked woman in red knitted cozy sweater Santa Christmas hat holding using mobile cell phone typing sms isolated on purple violet background studio. Happy New Year celebration merry holiday concept
4k00:11Shocked woman in red knitted cozy sweater Santa Christmas hat holding using mobile cell phone typing sms isolated on purple violet background studio. Happy New Year celebration merry holiday concept

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Sexy happy group of friends at glamorous party lighting sparklers having fun smiling celebrating new year's eve.
4k00:12Sexy happy group of friends at glamorous party lighting sparklers having fun smiling celebrating new year's eve.
Beautiful woman dancing having fun at glamorous sexy party drinking alcohol celebrating holidays
4k00:12Beautiful woman dancing having fun at glamorous sexy party drinking alcohol celebrating holidays
Friend taking video of Beautiful woman blowing glitter at glamorous party having fun with sexy fashion friends for social media
4k00:13Friend taking video of Beautiful woman blowing glitter at glamorous party having fun with sexy fashion friends for social media
Happy 30s Woman Closeup. Portrait Of Confident And Attractive Young One Woman Smiling Carefree Having Fun Blowing Looking At Camera. Joy Girl Enjoying Holidays Merry Christmas in Colorful Light Neon
4k00:10Happy 30s Woman Closeup. Portrait Of Confident And Attractive Young One Woman Smiling Carefree Having Fun Blowing Looking At Camera. Joy Girl Enjoying Holidays Merry Christmas in Colorful Light Neon
Same model in other videos
Holiday season. A happy elderly woman decorates a small Christmas tree for the holidays. Close-up.
4k00:09Holiday season. A happy elderly woman decorates a small Christmas tree for the holidays. Close-up.
Holiday season. A happy elderly woman decorates a small Christmas tree for the holidays. Close-up. Out of focus.
4k00:13Holiday season. A happy elderly woman decorates a small Christmas tree for the holidays. Close-up. Out of focus.
Holiday season. A happy elderly woman decorates a small Christmas tree for the holidays. Close-up.
4k00:12Holiday season. A happy elderly woman decorates a small Christmas tree for the holidays. Close-up.
Holiday season. A happy elderly woman decorates a small Christmas tree for the holidays. Close-up.
4k00:08Holiday season. A happy elderly woman decorates a small Christmas tree for the holidays. Close-up.
Winter, cloudy day. A woman in a warm ski suit skis up a hill covered with snow in cloudy weather. Siberia.
4k00:10Winter, cloudy day. A woman in a warm ski suit skis up a hill covered with snow in cloudy weather. Siberia.
Winter. A woman in warm colored clothes removes snow with a plastic shovel near the house during a snowfall. Siberia.
4k00:08Winter. A woman in warm colored clothes removes snow with a plastic shovel near the house during a snowfall. Siberia.
Cooling, climate change. A woman in colored winter clothes cleans snow from a greenhouse on a farm with a large plastic shovel. Siberia.
4k00:15Cooling, climate change. A woman in colored winter clothes cleans snow from a greenhouse on a farm with a large plastic shovel. Siberia.
Winter. A woman in warm colored clothes removes snow with a plastic shovel near the house during a snowfall. Siberia.
4k00:07Winter. A woman in warm colored clothes removes snow with a plastic shovel near the house during a snowfall. Siberia.

Related video keywords