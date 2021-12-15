 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

potato harvesting. close-up. automatic, machine cleaning of freshly harvested potatoes from dry foliage, root residues, on conveyor belt. farming technologies. Automated agriculture.

d

By djtrenershutter

  • Stock footage ID: 1083906232
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV78.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV18.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.6 MB

Related stock videos

Potato harvest. Potato cleaning process in food production factory.
hd00:05Potato harvest. Potato cleaning process in food production factory.
Fresh picked Potatoes are moving on conveyor belts in the cleaning, sorting, and packing process at a packaging factory.
4k00:19Fresh picked Potatoes are moving on conveyor belts in the cleaning, sorting, and packing process at a packaging factory.
Selection of potato on the conveyor
hd00:17Selection of potato on the conveyor
CHERKASY, UKRAINE, APRIL 28, 2020: After sorting and culling at warehouse, potatoes are placed on conveyor belt, then loaded on truck for further transportation to potato processing plant . potato
4k00:11CHERKASY, UKRAINE, APRIL 28, 2020: After sorting and culling at warehouse, potatoes are placed on conveyor belt, then loaded on truck for further transportation to potato processing plant . potato
Selection of potato on the conveyor
hd00:21Selection of potato on the conveyor
Harvesting potatoes. top view. potato tubers move on a special machine tape , automated potato cleaning from dirt and soil , sifted from debris. potato growing, agriculture.
4k00:22Harvesting potatoes. top view. potato tubers move on a special machine tape , automated potato cleaning from dirt and soil , sifted from debris. potato growing, agriculture.
Harvesting potatoes. top view. potato tubers move on a special machine tape , automated potato cleaning from dirt and soil , sifted from debris. potato growing, agriculture.
4k00:17Harvesting potatoes. top view. potato tubers move on a special machine tape , automated potato cleaning from dirt and soil , sifted from debris. potato growing, agriculture.
Harvesting potatoes. top view. potato tubers move on a special machine tape , automated potato cleaning from dirt and soil , sifted from debris. potato growing, agriculture.
4k00:11Harvesting potatoes. top view. potato tubers move on a special machine tape , automated potato cleaning from dirt and soil , sifted from debris. potato growing, agriculture.

Related video keywords