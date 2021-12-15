 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

grass irrigation. Lawn irrigation system. lawn sprinkler. irrigation system. water sprinklers are working, watering lawn grass in the tropical garden with palm trees.

d

By djtrenershutter

  • Stock footage ID: 1083906226
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV202.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV47.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9.4 MB

Related stock videos

Happy toddler girl having fun watering plants in green community garden.
hd00:30Happy toddler girl having fun watering plants in green community garden.
On a sunny hot day, a baby is playing with water and enjoying it very bathing with water. The baby is very happy and smiling because the water is cold.
4k00:19On a sunny hot day, a baby is playing with water and enjoying it very bathing with water. The baby is very happy and smiling because the water is cold.
Sprinkler head watering green grass lawn. Gardening concept. Smart garden activated with full automatic sprinkler irrigation system working in a green park. Slow motion 4K UHD video
4k00:14Sprinkler head watering green grass lawn. Gardening concept. Smart garden activated with full automatic sprinkler irrigation system working in a green park. Slow motion 4K UHD video
Grass irrigation. Garden Irrigation sprinkler watering lawn.
hd00:22Grass irrigation. Garden Irrigation sprinkler watering lawn.
Garden, Grass Watering. Smart garden activated with full automatic sprinkler irrigation system working in a green park, watering lawn, flowers and trees sprinkler head rotation. Gardening 4K UHD slow
4k00:14Garden, Grass Watering. Smart garden activated with full automatic sprinkler irrigation system working in a green park, watering lawn, flowers and trees sprinkler head rotation. Gardening 4K UHD slow
Garden Grass Watering. Smart garden activated with full automatic sprinkler irrigation system working in a green park, watering lawn, flowers and trees sprinkler head rotation. 4K UHD slow motion
4k00:15Garden Grass Watering. Smart garden activated with full automatic sprinkler irrigation system working in a green park, watering lawn, flowers and trees sprinkler head rotation. 4K UHD slow motion
Sprinklers in the field
hd00:13Sprinklers in the field
lawn watering - water sprinkler working in green grass at home backyard. 4k dolly shot
4k00:20lawn watering - water sprinkler working in green grass at home backyard. 4k dolly shot

Related video keywords