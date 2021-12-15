All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
prohibition poster. prohibition sign. close-up. poster with prohibitory signs in the park area. background blurred
d
- Stock footage ID: 1083906205
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|95.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|17 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.4 MB
Related stock videos
Related video keywords
allowedareaattentionbackgroundbanbannerbeachblackblurredcameracautioncircledangerdogfoodforbiddeniconillustrationinformationisolatedmessagenaturenonoticepaperparkphotographyposterprohibitprohibitedprohibitionprohibitorypublicredrestrictionriskrulesafetysignsignssilhouettestopsummersymbolwarningwaterwhite