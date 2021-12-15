All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
spring thaw. snow melts on a sunny spring day. close-up. water streams , from melting snow, are flowing on the ground.
d
- Stock footage ID: 1083906193
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|177.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|39.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:24Moving white clouds blue sky scenic aerial view. Drone flies high back in blue sky through the fluffy clouds in the evening at the bright sun. Sun is hidden behind the clouds at sunset the fog. Nature
hd00:17Aerial View. Flying over the beautiful lake near mountains. Aerial camera shot. Landscape panorama. Altai, Siberia.
hd00:10Beautiful dripping icicles on a warm bright sunny day. Melting icicle on a blue background, seamless loop. Endless loop, loopable
hd00:32Cows grazing on alpine meadow at the foot of Shkhara glacier. Picturesque day, gorgeous scene. Location place Upper Svaneti, Georgia, Europe. Ecology concept. Beauty world. Shooting in HD 1080 video.