All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
car wash. young woman, in shorts and shirt, is washing a car, covered with soapy foam, with a special brush, at self service car wash, outdoors. Car Cleaning
d
- Stock footage ID: 1083906184
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|198.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|33.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:16car wash. car wiping. close-up. young woman, in shorts and shirt, is wiping an automobile with a rag outside, after washing, at a self-service car wash. Car Cleaning.
4k00:10car wash. car wiping. young woman, in shorts and shirt, is wiping an automobile with a rag outside, after washing, at a self-service car wash. Car Cleaning.
4k00:16car wash. car wiping. young woman, in shorts and shirt, is wiping an automobile with a rag outside, after car washing, near self-service auto wash. Car Cleaning.
4k00:11car wash. car wiping. close-up. young woman, in shorts and shirt, is wiping an automobile with a rag outside, after washing, at a self-service car wash. Car Cleaning.
4k00:15car wash. young woman, in shorts and shirt, is washing a car, covered with soapy foam, with a washcloth, at self service car wash, outdoors. Car Cleaning
4k00:09car wash. young woman, in shorts and shirt, is washing a car, covered with soapy foam, with a washcloth, at self service car wash, outdoors. Car Cleaning
4k00:16CHERKASSY, UKRAINE, JULY 16, 2021: car wash. young woman, in shorts and shirt, is wiping an automobile with a rag outside, after washing, at a self-service car wash. Car Cleaning.
Same model in other videos
4k00:16car wash. young woman is washing a car, covered with soapy foam, with a washcloth, at self service car wash, outdoors. Car Cleaning. View from inside automobile
4k00:16car wash. car wiping. close-up. young woman, in shorts and shirt, is wiping an automobile with a rag outside, after washing, at a self-service car wash. Car Cleaning.
4k00:16car wash. A pretty woman washes a car with clean water high pressure spray, outside, at self service car wash. Car Cleaning.
4k00:12Landscaping, floral design. blooming petunias. Botanical Garden. arboretum. two girls, tourist, are walking along romantic blooming alley in the park
4k00:10car wash. car wiping. young woman, in shorts and shirt, is wiping an automobile with a rag outside, after washing, at a self-service car wash. Car Cleaning.
4k00:16car wash. car wiping. young woman, in shorts and shirt, is wiping an automobile with a rag outside, after car washing, near self-service auto wash. Car Cleaning.
4k00:18car wash. car wiping. close-up. woman is wiping an automobile with a rag outside, after washing, at a self-service car wash. Car Cleaning.
Related video keywords
autoautomobilebrushcarcar washcarecarwashcleancleanercleaningcovereddirtdirtyexteriorfoamgarageglasshighhigh pressureinsidejetjoboutdoorsoutsidepressureself serviceself washserviceshineshinyshirtshortssoapsoapingsoapyspraytransporttransportationviewwashwashclothwasherwashingwaterwetwindowwomanworkworker